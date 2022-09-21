Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2025 Next / Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing
Formula 1 News

Mercedes lacked tools to sort W13 problem quicker

Mercedes has admitted its chase for answers to problems it faced early on with its W13 was not helped by it lacking critical tools at its Formula 1 factory.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes lacked tools to sort W13 problem quicker

The Brackley-based squad is still hunting for its first F1 victory this season, with it having been on the back foot against Red Bull and Ferrari throughout much of the 2022 campaign.

The design of its current challenger has proved to be not ideal for the new ground effect regulations, with it suffering from a lack of performance, bouncing and poor ride.

Furthermore, its concept of producing most of its downforce as close to the ground as possible does not appear to be the right direction to get the most out of the current cars.

Mercedes thinks it has finally got to the bottom of what has caused its issues, as work now focuses on ensuring that its 2023 F1 car can get it back to the fight at the front.

But team boss Toto Wolff says time was lost early on in the campaign as Mercedes found that data coming out of its factory was not helping it unlock what had gone wrong with the W13 design.

“We lacked the tools, the simulations and the understanding in uncovering the problems that we created, with the way the car was developed,” explained Wolff.

“We couldn't run it where we wanted to run it aerodynamically, and mechanically it was never in the sweet spot. It took us months to undo some of the steps we've done.

“So it's not that I believe we've discovered the Holy Grail and we understand everything and it's going to be a blast next year.

“But this is now a crucial period: literally over the next one to two months we need, with a certain degree of precision, to understand what needs to be done for next year.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes has still not managed to deliver that much sought-after race victory for the W13, the team believes that the winter reset will allow it to make much more progress than it managed during the campaign.

Lewis Hamilton is confident that lessons the team has taken on board from this year, allied to some feedback he is giving it, will help deliver a good step forward for the W14.

“There is potential in the car,” said the seven-time world champion. “We've got downforce, it's just in some places we're not able to utilise it. And ride quality, of course, is an area that we can always be better. So I'm comfortable the direction that we're going.

“I have 1000% confidence in the guys back at the factory, who are stringing together all these pieces of the puzzle, and have no doubt that we will be back in a fighting position next year.”

Read Also:

Mercedes has not ruled out taking a different concept approach with its 2023 W14 car, but no final decision has been taken on what direction it will take.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: “You'd always say that the fastest car is the one that's got the best concept, so, you know, today that's going to be Red Bull. Where that goes into next year it’s difficult to say.

“Certainly we, as a team, have not fixed what our car is going to look like. We're still exploring different concepts. And that process will go on for some time.

“But we're just looking for what will give us the best development opportunity in those new regulations going forward.”

shares
comments

Related video

Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2025
Previous article

Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2025
Next article

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali
Formula 1

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing
Formula 1

Alpine F1 CEO Rossi "proud" of Szafnauer signing

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus
Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes More
Mercedes
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Hamilton: F1 2022 win will need luck as Red Bull "almost unbeatable" Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 2022 win will need luck as Red Bull "almost unbeatable"

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right calls in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right calls in Italian GP

Latest news

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023

Formula 1’s 24-race calendar for 2023 might be a sign of the series’ current health, but for many, the schedule was cause for concern.

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has no doubts that new regulations will eventually serve to close up the grid, despite Red Bull’s dominance this year.

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus
Goodwood Revival Goodwood Revival

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Horner regrets missing chance to sign Piastri to Red Bull F1 junior team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner regrets missing chance to sign Piastri to Red Bull F1 junior team

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull missed the chance to sign Oscar Piastri to its Formula 1 young driver programme a few years ago, calling it “something that I regret.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
6 h
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom Plus

How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom

The young Ken Tyrrell was barely  aware of motor racing – until a trip with  his village football team to the British  Grand Prix set him on the road to  becoming a Formula 1 constructor. MAURICE HAMILTON details the humble beginning of Tyrrell and how Ken linked up with Jackie Stewart…

Formula 1
Sep 19, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.