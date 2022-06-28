Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 British GP – How to watch, session timings and more Next / Ricciardo working with Hulu on new scripted F1 TV series
Formula 1 News

Mercedes hopes for swift resolution to 2026 F1 engine rules delay

Mercedes is eager that the FIA doesn't delay for too long finalising Formula 1’s new engine regulations for 2026, amid speculation that the plans could fall back beyond this summer.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Mercedes hopes for swift resolution to 2026 F1 engine rules delay

German manufacturers Porsche and Audi had hoped to confirm their entries to F1 around the time of this year’s Austrian Grand Prix, once the new rules had been set in stone by a World Motor Sport Council vote on 29 June.

But amid indications that final tweaks to the framework of the rules have not yet been sorted, there is the possibility that it could miss that slot – and force Porsche and Audi to delay any announcements.

PLUS: Explaining the key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

Porsche is expected to tie-up with Red Bull to form a partnership, while Audi is most likely to secure a deal to enter with Sauber, which currently runs under the Alfa Romeo moniker.

While there has been no official confirmation about the likely timeframe for settling the rules, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff understands why things may not be ready in a few weeks’ time.

However, with time ticking away to get new power units ready for 2026, he does not want things to drag on beyond the end of this year.

“We are very keen that the regulations are indeed being signed off because we want to just get on with the job,” he said, when asked by Autosport about suggestions of a delay from the original June plan.

“But they also need to get done in the right way. And I have sympathy for the FIA to get it right.

“I think it's not easy with all the incumbents and the new power unit suppliers to really get to a point that we're having detailed regulations that are ready to be signed.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“But I hope that it's not dragging out too long. I hope we can do this over the summer so we can start the autumn season with the engine regulations in place.”

He added: “I would hope that in September, we're having regulations. If everybody works in the same direction, then that would be good.”

But while Wolff anticipates the chance of a delay, Ferrari counterpart Mattia Binotto thinks the situation could still hit the original timeframe.

“I'm not sure it will be delayed,” explained Binotto, who sits on the WMSC.

“We have not received at the moment any information on the fact that the vote will be delayed.

“There is a council by the end of June, and there will be an F1 Commission in Austria. So let's move step by step.”

shares
comments
2022 F1 British GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Previous article

2022 F1 British GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Next article

Ricciardo working with Hulu on new scripted F1 TV series

Ricciardo working with Hulu on new scripted F1 TV series
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.