Formula 1 / British GP Special feature

2022 F1 British GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the British Grand Prix on the 1-3 July.

Haydn Cobb
By:
After a one-week break, the F1 paddock heads to Silverstone as Max Verstappen aims to defend his healthy world championship lead after victory in Canada.

The reigning F1 world champion, who was involved in a controversial first-lap clash with Lewis Hamilton at last year’s British GP, holds a 46-point advantage over nearest rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc a further three points back in third.

Leclerc will be aiming to fight back having been hit with a grid penalty for a power unit change in Canada, enforced by his engine blow in Azerbaijan, having gone six races without a win.

Carlos Sainz will also be focused on ending his winless run in F1, as he notched up his 11th career podium in Canada, having never reached the top step of the rostrum.

Hamilton, the all-time highest British GP winner with eight career victories, will be hoping Mercedes’ improvements in Montreal can continue at Silverstone as the German manufacturer looks to close the gap on Red Bull and Ferrari at the front of the field.

A number of F1 teams are set to deliver upgrade packages at Silverstone, including Mercedes, Alpine and Aston Martin, as the 2022 development race hots up.

Focus could also switch to the FIA if it announces any measures on a solution to the porpoising controversy, having held a meeting with F1 team technical chiefs about the matter in the build-up to the British GP. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, lead the field away at the start

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 British GP session timings

Friday 1st July 2022

Free Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 3rd July 2022

Race: 3:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

The British GP will also be shown live on Channel 4, the only race the terrestrial television channel can broadcast live in 2022 as part of its current deal. Channel 4 will also show highlights of both qualifying and the race several hours after the live event.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 British GP race starting from 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1, and 1.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of lights out at 3:00pm.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 104
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 104

Channel 4 is also live broadcasting the F1 British GP, with the build-up to the race starting from 1.30pm.

When can I watch the F1 British GP highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 104
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 104
  • Start time: Qualifying – 02:10am Sunday, Race – 12:05pm Monday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the British GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 British GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the British GP

Silverstone is set for mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, but is likely to remain dry across the three days of track action. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, the same temperature as the Canadian GP last time out.

Most F1 British GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 8 wins (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Jim Clark: 5 wins (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967)
Alain Prost: 5 wins (1983, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1993)
Nigel Mansell: 4 wins (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992)

