Subscribe
Previous / What the GPS data reveals about how Verstappen must approach Saudi GP Next / Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Mercedes found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach

Mercedes has revealed it is already finding “really big steps” of performance at its factory after committing to a new direction with its Formula 1 car. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes found "really big steps" after changing F1 car approach

The German manufacturer has committed to an action plan that will trigger a change of concept as it moves away from the ‘zeropod’ idea it has raced with since the start of last season. 

While the team knows that it will take a long time for it to make the progress it thinks is necessary to be fighting right at the front, Mercedes has offered some encouraging news for drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Speaking at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the squad had already unlocked good performance steps now that it has changed its approach. 

“It is big steps in relative performance to where we are even now,” explained Wolff. “The kind of gains that are coming in, in our R&D and in aero, are much bigger than we've had over a long time.  

“So we've unlocked some potential because we are simply looking at things from different angles now. We have a different perspective, because of our learnings of the Bahrain test and race.  

“There was no step back. On the contrary, there was immediately two steps forward.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While much of the focus of ‘concept’ talk at the team has revolved around the sidepods, it appears the change of direction for Mercedes relates more to the set-up window of where the car runs in relation to the ground. 

“I think the biggest change that we made is actually looking at whether we want to have the car set-up in its sweet spot,” explained Wolff. 

“We've been too low last year, and we've been too high this year. And now we believe we know what to land on.  

“On the other side, then obviously, everything else follows in terms of floor, and bodywork that you want to achieve.  

“So I don't want to sound too foolishly optimistic, but at least we see low hanging fruit with things that are encouraging.” 

Wolff said that, as a result of the work being done, future developments of the W14 would make it look very different. 

“It is all the aerodynamic surfaces that are visible, from the leading edge all the way to the diffuser and the beam wing,” he said. 

“There's massive amounts on the floor, obviously with a ground-effect car, and then there's many more architectural things that are necessary in order to do things more efficient. 

“So it's literally the car is being turned upside down at the moment and there's a lot of goodness that we see.” 

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While George Russell’s third place grid slot for the Saudi Arabian GP has given the team an indication that things may not be as bad as they looked in Bahrain, Wolff says that his views on the team needing a major car rethink are unchanged. 

“We're always looking at the benchmark performance, and that is [Max] Verstappen and [Sergio] Perez today, and it's just too far away. So that hasn't changed,” he explained. 

Read Also:

“I think if Max would have finished qualifying, the gap would have been even bigger. We have seen in other long runs too.  

“So, my state of mind hasn't changed a millimetre just because we are P3 in qualifying. But the difference is that the trajectory is set now. So it's not any more this single session, single qualifying or even a single race. We are just storming full steam ahead now changing things.”  

shares
comments

What the GPS data reveals about how Verstappen must approach Saudi GP

Saudi Arabian GP: The latest F1 tech updates direct from the pitlane
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned

Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz

Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.