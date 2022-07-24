Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Autosport writers' favourite F1 French Grands Prix Next / Gasly: AlphaTauri felt like "different car" from Friday after French GP Q1 exit
Formula 1 / French GP News

Mercedes doubts ditching slim F1 sidepods would change competitiveness

Mercedes doubts ditching its radical slim sidepod design would significantly improve its Formula 1 performance this year, but is looking at “combinations of different concepts” for 2023.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes doubts ditching slim F1 sidepods would change competitiveness

Mercedes turned heads in pre-season testing when it arrived in Bahrain with a super-slim sidepod design, dubbed the ‘zeropod’, as one of the biggest design diversions under the new regulations. 

But Mercedes has struggled to match the performance of frontrunners Red Bull and Ferrari through the early part of the season, finishing a race no higher than third.

Most teams have opted to switch to a Red Bull-style concept for their sidepods with updates this year, the most recent being Williams, which now has also switched to a downwash bodywork design.

It leaves Mercedes at the only team running with the slim sidepod concept, but trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin was confident its struggles were not simply a result of the design route.

Shovlin was doubtful that making a change would notably lift Mercedes’ pace, and he did not think there would be a fundamental change in how the car looked this year.

“We don't think that just changing our sidepod will change our competitiveness,” said Shovlin during Saturday’s FIA press conference ahead of the French Grand Prix.

“We're certainly not of that mind, nor are we wedded to saying this is how the Mercedes car must look.

“So from the very early part of the year, we’re looking at other teams bodyworks and certainly with a view to next year, looking up and down the grid to see ideas.

“It may be that we don't just take another team's idea. We're looking at combinations of different concepts.

“It's a gradual process, but I think fundamentally our car isn't going to change appearance massively this season.

“But I'd be surprised if next year's car looks the same.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth on Saturday in France, but was concerned by the 0.8 second gap to polesitter Charles Leclerc and said it was “going to be a while” until Mercedes could fight for wins if its Paul Ricard form persisted.

Read Also:

But he was focused on weeding out the elements of the car that he wanted to change heading into 2023 and “trying to steer that so that at least, hopefully later on this year, we’ll get somewhere better, but next year’s car is one we can fight with.”

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff acknowledged the team still “don’t know what works and what doesn’t” which was “problematic of the situation”.

“So how the car's going to look, I don't know because there's probably more in terms of performance to be found from areas which are under the bonnet or under the sidepod,” Wolff said.

“So we shall see. There's nothing in the tunnel that is already giving some indication of where it stands.”

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport writers' favourite F1 French Grands Prix
Previous article

Autosport writers' favourite F1 French Grands Prix
Next article

Gasly: AlphaTauri felt like "different car" from Friday after French GP Q1 exit

Gasly: AlphaTauri felt like "different car" from Friday after French GP Q1 exit
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Nothing Mercedes could do to fight Verstappen for French GP win French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Nothing Mercedes could do to fight Verstappen for French GP win

Horner: Mercedes "getting closer and closer" to Red Bull, Ferrari French GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes "getting closer and closer" to Red Bull, Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season heads to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix on the 29-31 July.

Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of lap time" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of lap time" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France crash, says Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

10 things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
13 h
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
15 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.