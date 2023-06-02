Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates Next / Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Verstappen: Leaving F1 rules unchanged will let rivals catch up to Red Bull

Max Verstappen thinks leaving the technical regulations alone for a longer period will give Formula 1 teams the best chance of catching up to Red Bull.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull stole a march on the rest of the field with the 2022 ground-effect regulations and is set to dominate the series for the second year in a row with an even bigger advantage over its rivals Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

As with previous eras of dominance, such as Mercedes' unstoppable streak at the start of the turbo hybrid era, critics have suggested that Red Bull's supremacy is bad for F1, just as it is trying to capitalise on its recent popularity boom with a new but potentially fleeting audience.

According to Verstappen, who is the odds-on favourite to win a third straight world championship, leaving the technical regulations alone is what will ultimately allow rivals to catch up and end Red Bull's domination.

"We've always seen this in Formula 1, it's nothing new," Verstappen said ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

"I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something we need to look at.

"But you have the odd year or maybe two years where there are two teams fighting, maybe potentially a third team, but overall, when you look back at the 80s, the 90s, the 2000s and early 2010 all the way till 2020, it's been pure dominance of certain teams."

He added: "Just keep the regulations the same for a longer period of time. Because if you keep on tweaking stuff, one particular team will always find something a bit better than the others and then it takes a bit of time for everyone to close up, from my side."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Erik Junius

Mercedes' George Russell, who joined the Brackley team on the tail end of its run of eight consecutive constructors' championships, added: "I agree with what Max said, there's always been dominant teams in Formula 1.

"And I don't know how we get to a place where you can have multiple drivers and teams fighting for the championship because I think that would be the best for the sport best for all of us.

Read Also:

"The fans would love it but obviously, you can't always get what you dream for.

According to Russell, F1's new Aerodynamic Testing Restriction handicap system, which gives teams less CFD (computational fluid dynamics) and wind tunnel time the higher they finish in the championship, has yet to make a noticeable impact on the pecking order.

"We've only been a couple of years now into the aero regulation and the handicap system, but it hasn't drastically changed anything up and down the order," Russell explained.

"Maybe the only team you can argue is Aston Martin, but I think that's probably via certain engineers joining to help push in the right direction.

"You could give quadruple the amount of wind tunnel time to the team at the bottom over the one at the top and the one at the top would probably still come out in the lead."

shares
comments

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

Formula 1

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP

Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP

Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Latest news

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

EXTE Extreme E

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe