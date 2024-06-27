McLaren using rented motorhome as clean of fire-damaged F1 Team Hub continues
McLaren has a temporary home in Austria after a fire hit its Formula 1 motorhome in Spain
McLaren motorhome
McLaren is using a rented motorhome for Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix as work continues on a deep clean of its fire-damaged Team Hub.
A suspected electrical problem between floors of its regular motorhome in Barcelona on Saturday morning triggered a fire that had to be attended to by emergency crews.
Although everyone was safely evacuated from the motorhome without injury as the fire was put out, one team member required precautionary hospital checks for smoke inhalation, while the facility was out of action for the remainder of the race weekend.
While efforts were made to clean the motorhome in the Barcelona paddock prior to it being dismantled, it has since been shipped back to Germany for further servicing and a deep clean.
Work has been ongoing this week to try to get it back into action, with some hope it may even be ready for next weekend's British Grand Prix. If it fails to make it back in time for Silverstone, then it should still be good for one of the races before the summer break.
In the meantime, McLaren is using a rented motorhome from the German Schuler company, which provides its engineering base, known as the Performance Centre, on race weekends.
McLaren motorhome
Photo by: Jon Noble
While the temporary motorhome is smaller than the Team Hub, fewer guests for the Austrian GP compared to other races means McLaren will be able to get through the weekend with minimal disruption. The facility has room for engineers and can feed mechanics when necessary.
Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have had their driver rooms moved to the Performance Centre for now, where team principal Andrea Stella also has his office.
F1's welcome response
While F1 is super competitive on track right now, Stella has praised the spirit of his rivals off-circuit for the way they pulled together to help his squad in Spain.
With other teams and the FIA helping out with either loaning facilities or space for team personnel and guests, Stella said he was taken aback by how everyone else rallied around to help.
"The assistance, the solidarity, the sympathy, the support we received from each and every one of all the other teams, F1, and the FIA, it gave us, I think a genuine true emotion," he said. "We were touched.
"I was talking with another member of the team about the sense of community that we have in this paddock, and that sometimes we forget about that because we are here to compete with each other."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1
What Norris's last-stint regret tells us about F1's tyre mastery trick
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
Latest news
The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend
Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice
Autosport Plus
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments