Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more Next / Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023
Formula 1 News

McLaren to run tweaked livery in next two races of F1 2022

McLaren is to run with a tweaked 'Future Mode' livery for Formula 1's Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix, as part of a tie-up with team sponsor OKX.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren to run tweaked livery in next two races of F1 2022

The cars of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will feature neon pink elements and cyberpunk-inspired engine illustrations alongside its traditional orange papaya colours, to herald F1's return to Asia for the first time since 2019.

The livery forms part of a joint campaign between McLaren and crypto exchange OKX labelled 'Future Mode', with both drivers' race suits also being enhanced for the Singapore and Suzuka weekends.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that F1 being able to race once again in the important Asian market for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit marked something worth making an extra effort for.

"We're excited to celebrate our partnership with OKX through this bold and vibrant livery for the upcoming races in Asia," he said.

"McLaren and OKX are united in driving ahead and constantly striving to break boundaries, and the Future Mode campaign is an opportunity to champion these values together on our global stage.

"It's fantastic to be returning to race in Singapore and Japan, and these incredible circuits provide a fitting backdrop for us to celebrate our partnership vision together."

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
1/7

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
2/7

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
3/7

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
4/7

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
5/7

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
6/7

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
McLaren MCL36 Singapore GP special livery
7/7

Photo by: McLaren

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer of OKX, added: "It was incredibly fun for us and McLaren to co-design the livery for Asia.

"This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about. The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack.

"Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep."

The car skin will also be made available to race in the official F1 2022 computer game from next month.

shares
comments
2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Previous article

2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Next article

Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023

Zhou Guanyu to stay with Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2023
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 finally approves six sprint races for 2023 following FIA delay
Formula 1

F1 finally approves six sprint races for 2023 following FIA delay

Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation
Formula 1

Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren still paying the price for early F1 brake problems
Formula 1

McLaren still paying the price for early F1 brake problems

Brown: Herta case shows F1 superlicence system needs review
Formula 1

Brown: Herta case shows F1 superlicence system needs review

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Esports Esports

The ‘second chance’ that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes

As Formula 1 has pushed to reach a younger generation of fans and find new ways to get people into the series, Esports has been a big success story.

F1 finally approves six sprint races for 2023 following FIA delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 finally approves six sprint races for 2023 following FIA delay

Formula 1 will hold six sprint races in 2023, after motor racing’s governing body finally agreed to the calendar tweaks after months of delays.

Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri unsure Ricciardo wanted to hear from him amid F1 contract situation

Oscar Piastri admits he was not sure if Daniel Ricciardo wanted to hear from him, prior to his fellow Australian phoning him to speak about their Formula 1 situation.

F1 drivers call for FIA review of tighter pitlanes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for FIA review of tighter pitlanes

Carlos Sainz says that Formula 1 should take a look at potential safety issues in narrow pitlanes following some close calls at the recent Dutch GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
3 h
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.