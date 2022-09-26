Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 returns after a mini-break with its first race in east Asia since 2019 with the Singapore Grand Prix, which presents Max Verstappen with his first chance to seal the title.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more

In a sprint to the end of the 2022 F1 season, the first Singapore GP in three years starts a run of six races in eight weeks.

Verstappen can clinch the drivers’ world title at the Marina Bay Circuit through a few permutations, but realistically looks set to wrap up the championship at the following race in Japan.

How can Verstappen win the 2022 F1 title in Singapore?

Verstappen holds a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the F1 standings with six races to go, while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez remains in slight contention 125 points off the Dutch driver.

Here’s how Verstappen can seal the F1 world title in Singapore:

  • If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower
  • If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without the fastest lap

Any alternative results which don’t fit into those two scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the Japanese GP.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, lead the field away at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, lead the field away at the start

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Singapore GP session timings

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)Free Practice 2: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (9:00pm-10:00pm local)

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (9:00pm-10:00pm local)

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 1:00pm BST (8:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Singapore GP? 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Singapore GP race starting from 11:30am on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 1:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Qualifying – 7:15pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Singapore GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Fireworks light the sky at the end of the race

Fireworks light the sky at the end of the race

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Singapore GP

Singapore is set for warm but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs of 30 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, four degrees warmer than the Italian GP last time out.

Most F1 Singapore GP wins

Sebastian Vettel: 5 wins (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019)Lewis Hamilton: 4 wins (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018)Fernando Alonso: 2 wins (2008, 2010)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, lifts his trophy on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, lifts his trophy on the podium

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Tickets
shares
comments
Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Previous article

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day" Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 returns after a mini-break with its first race in east Asia since 2019 with the Singapore Grand Prix, which presents Max Verstappen with his first chance to seal the title.

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

As Formula 1 returns to Singapore this week, the focus for everyone working in the sport will be on sleep, and how to get enough.

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat

McLaren says it needs a "big step" with its 2023 Formula 1 car this winter, as it cannot go through another year of playing catch up during the campaign.

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 team-mate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 team-mate

Esteban Ocon thinks it "strange" that not everyone appreciates the speed and results he has shown in Formula 1 – especially considering he is up against Fernando Alonso.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
16 h
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing Plus

Audi’s innovative first assault on grand prix racing

It has been a long time coming but Audi’s arrival in Formula 1 is finally on the horizon for 2026. But it won’t be its first foray into grand prix racing, as the German manufacturer giant has a history both long and enthralling

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Plus

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward Plus

Why Hamilton is still the man to keep driving Mercedes forward

Lewis Hamilton’s words in a recent Vanity Fair interview define both his world-view and his approach to this season: one of perpetual struggle against adversity. As GP RACING explains, that’s what Lewis feeds off – and why, far from being down and nearly out, he’s using his unique skillset to spearhead Mercedes’ revival…

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Plus

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023 - which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
Sep 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.