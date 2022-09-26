2022 F1 Singapore GP – How to watch, session timings and more

In a sprint to the end of the 2022 F1 season, the first Singapore GP in three years starts a run of six races in eight weeks.

Verstappen can clinch the drivers’ world title at the Marina Bay Circuit through a few permutations, but realistically looks set to wrap up the championship at the following race in Japan.

How can Verstappen win the 2022 F1 title in Singapore?

Verstappen holds a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the F1 standings with six races to go, while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez remains in slight contention 125 points off the Dutch driver.

Here’s how Verstappen can seal the F1 world title in Singapore:

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower

If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without the fastest lap

Any alternative results which don’t fit into those two scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the Japanese GP.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, lead the field away at the start Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 Singapore GP session timings

Friday 30th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (9:00pm-10:00pm local)

Saturday 1st October 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (9:00pm-10:00pm local)

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Race: 1:00pm BST (8:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Singapore GP?

Channel : Sky Sports F1 HD

: Sky Sports F1 HD Channel numbers - Sky : 406

: 406 Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Singapore GP race starting from 11:30am on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 1:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: Qualifying – 7:15pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Singapore GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Fireworks light the sky at the end of the race Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Singapore GP

Singapore is set for warm but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs of 30 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, four degrees warmer than the Italian GP last time out.

Most F1 Singapore GP wins

Sebastian Vettel: 5 wins (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019)

Lewis Hamilton: 4 wins (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Fernando Alonso: 2 wins (2008, 2010)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, lifts his trophy on the podium Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images