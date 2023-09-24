Subscribe
Previous / 2023 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins Next / How Verstappen can win his third F1 title in Qatar
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after F1 Japanese GP double podium

Lando Norris says McLaren is not "miles away" from Red Bull rival Max Verstappen after the Briton finished as runner-up in Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.

By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second and third at Suzuka, to continue McLaren's impressive turnaround this season having started with a pair of scoreless races, but has since developed the MCL60 into what is more often than not the second-best car on the grid.

Although Norris finished 19 seconds off Verstappen in the race, team-mate Piastri was comfortably clear of fourth-placed Charles Leclerc at the chequered flag as he scored his first F1 podium.

"Another amazing day for us," said Norris. "P2 and P3, so we couldn't have asked for any more.

"The team did an amazing job. My start was very good. I almost had Max, but Max is Max as well. I didn't have a lot of chance in Turn 2, but I tried.

"The pace was extremely strong today, compared to everyone. And I mean, we're not close to Max, but we're not miles away either. So it was a very good day. I'm very happy also for Oscar, his first podium in Formula 1. So congrats to him.

Pressed on the margin to Verstappen and Red Bull, Norris added: "We're pushing, we're getting there.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"The progress we've made is pretty outstanding. Like I said, I'm very proud of the team, and the steps forward we're making every weekend.

"I'm sure there's gonna be some tough times to come. But we're getting there step by step. And our first double podium together with Oscar. So yeah, a good moment for us."

On just his 16th race weekend, Piastri secured his first F1 silverware on Sunday with a confident drive after initially dropping from his front-row berth into third when attacking Verstappen off the line.

"It feels pretty special. Definitely, I will remember for a very, very long time, so I can't thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity," said Piastri.

"There are not many people in the world that get this opportunity in their whole life. And I've managed to have it in my first season. So thank you very much to the team.

"It wasn't my best race ever. But it was enough to get a trophy at the end. So yeah, super happy."

shares
comments

2023 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins

How Verstappen can win his third F1 title in Qatar
More
Sam Hall
Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

McLaren More
McLaren
Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Nakajima: Hirakawa McLaren deal not precursor to Toyota F1 return

Nakajima: Hirakawa McLaren deal not precursor to Toyota F1 return

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Nakajima: Hirakawa McLaren deal not precursor to Toyota F1 return Nakajima: Hirakawa McLaren deal not precursor to Toyota F1 return

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Latest news

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone

BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid BTCC Silvestone: Sutton sensational to win from back of grid

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe