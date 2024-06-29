F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen storms to pole by 0.4s from Norris
Max Verstappen will start the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position after dominating qualifying.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, 1st position, takes the chequered flag
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
F1 Austrian GP Qualifying Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'04.314
|241.701
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.404
1'04.718
|240.192
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.526
1'04.840
|239.740
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.537
1'04.851
|239.700
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.589
1'04.903
|239.508
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.730
1'05.044
|238.988
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.734
1'05.048
|238.974
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.888
1'05.202
|238.409
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.071
1'05.385
|237.742
|10
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.569
1'05.883
|235.945
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.975
1'05.289
|238.092
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.033
1'05.347
|237.880
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.045
1'05.359
|237.837
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.098
1'05.412
|237.644
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.325
1'05.639
|236.822
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.422
1'05.736
|236.473
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.505
1'05.819
|236.174
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.533
1'05.847
|236.074
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.542
1'05.856
|236.042
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.747
1'06.061
|235.309
|View full results
