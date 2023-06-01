Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images Next / Ferrari poised for Red Bull-style F1 sidepod switch
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

McLaren: Lack of works engine in 2026 not a handicap

McLaren boss Andrea Stella is adamant that the lack of a works power unit partner in 2026 will not hamper the Woking team’s progress

Adam Cooper
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

With Honda now confirmed at Aston Martin, seven teams either have an internal supply or a works partner, counting both RBR and AlphaTauri as recipients of the Ford-backed unit being developed by Red Bull Powertrains. There are no works deals left for McLaren, Williams or Haas to take.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack cautioned recently that a works partner would be crucial in 2026 as the complexity of the PU package means that it will be essential that there is full integration with the chassis side.

But Stella maintains he’s not worried about McLaren being a customer as long as it can have a close relationship with a supplier.

The team is currently free to shop around for the best package and is not committed to being a Mercedes customer.

“You definitely have to monitor that in making deals for 2026. That as a chassis manufacturer, like McLaren, you have enough room for influencing the power unit design, so that you are not left behind from a competitiveness point of view,” he said when asked by Autosport about the issue.

“This is what we are doing in our conversations. We know what we want to achieve. To be honest, this doesn't seem to be difficult in the conversations we are having."

Stella stressed that these days customer engine deals have run in the same way as those of works teams, and suggested that any loss of performance due to lack of integration can be made up with a better-performing car.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, on the grid

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“You want to ideally be in a position where you can influence all the parameters,” he said.

“I think there are two categories. One is layout; how you integrate the power unit within the car together with the chassis.

“The other one is the performance parameters: how you actually run the power unit. From the second category point of view, we are very comfortable that the FIA already, and I think even more in the future, have in place the conditions to make sure that customer teams and factory teams work with the same parameters.

“When it comes to layout, as I said before, the conversations we are having are definitely taking this point into account. And we are confident that we should be able to get in a strong position.

“If it's a matter of the final milliseconds, we hope we'll be able to compensate for that through chassis development and aerodynamics.

“So we know it's not the absolute best situation, but we don't think is a decisive factor for being successful in the future.”

Stella also acknowledged that not having a works deal would give McLaren more freedom to switch if its customer engine wasn’t performing well enough.

“This element is definitely part of our conversations,” he noted. “So from a contractual point of view, you want to be protected that you will have some criteria of quality criteria of competitiveness.

“And if these criteria are not met then you may even have the possibility to be released from the contract. Like in every good negotiation, this is part of the conversations we are having.”

shares
comments

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Ferrari poised for Red Bull-style F1 sidepod switch

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates Alonso: Aston Martin has to “speed up” flow of updates

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity McLaren: Hiring Red Bull's Marshall an "unmissable" opportunity

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

EXTE Extreme E

Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace Friday favourite: The "rallycross on steroids" track that delighted a McLaren ace

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe