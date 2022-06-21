Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Piastri set for first Alpine F1 outing in French GP practice Next / Red Bull suspends F1 reserve driver Vips for using racial slur
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

McLaren has to 'up its game' after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl admits the team has to up its game after a communications error cost Lando Norris time in the pits in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
McLaren has to 'up its game' after disastrous Montreal F1 weekend

Seidl also conceded McLaren has to find more performance as midfield rivals continue to improve their cars.

Norris started only 14th after a power unit sensor issue struck him in qualifying, obliging the team to go back to an older unit for the race, at a cost of some performance on the straights.

At the second virtual safety car the team brought Norris in and double stacked him behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris initially had to wait as the Australian had a slow stop due to an issue with the front right wheel, and then his own tyres were not ready so he lost further time before he could resume.

Norris eventually finished 15th while Ricciardo missed the points in 11th, after both drivers were told to manage their brakes in the latter part of the race.

"Obviously a disappointing day for us, a highly disappointing weekend for various reasons,” said Seidl. 

“Reliability issues, an operational issue in the race, but also in terms of pace, and where we want to be.

“On the operation side during the pitstop, we had a communications issue that was in the end snowballing into this issue that we have seen. We need to analyse and come back stronger."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked to explain what went wrong on the stop, he said: “Obviously, I don't want to go too much into detail, because it's something we have to review internally, as a team what went wrong there.

"Like I said before, in the end it was down to a communications issue within the team and that was causing the delays."

Regarding the loss of pace in the latter stages, he said: "On both cars towards the end of the race, we had to manage some parameters, the brakes, and therefore it was not possible for Daniel to keep up the pace and to attack."

McLaren is still fourth in the championship but the team has scored just 19 points in the last five races and rivals are closing the gap, with Alpine logging 35 and Alfa Romeo 26 over the same stretch.

"Well of course if you look at the last two races, there's definitely a trend that we have been falling back, compared to Alpine especially," said Seidl. "And also some other cars were showing signs of strong improvements like the Astons on Friday.

“So it is clear that we need to up our game in all areas, like I mentioned before, reliability, operations, performance, to make sure we stay in this battle for P4."

Seidl says no upgrades are in due in the short term: "Our idea is obviously to keep learning about the car and apply these learnings in order to extract more out of the current package. 

"So far, there's no plans for any major upgrades for various reasons, including managing the cost cap as well."

Read Also:

On the plus side, Seidl believes that the power unit taken out of Norris’s car before the race can be returned to the pool.

"What happened on Lando's PU was an issue with a sensor which was then causing a loss of power and a misfire, that's why we had to abort Q2.

“We did an analysis afterwards and in the garage we took the decision to switch on the power unit back to the other one which is in the pool, in the morning.

“We expect that the PU from [Saturday] can be repaired, and therefore at the moment there's no sign that we couldn't finish season with three power units."

shares
comments

Related video

Piastri set for first Alpine F1 outing in French GP practice
Previous article

Piastri set for first Alpine F1 outing in French GP practice
Next article

Red Bull suspends F1 reserve driver Vips for using racial slur

Red Bull suspends F1 reserve driver Vips for using racial slur
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren: Budget cap uncertainty has 'put handbrake' on F1 upgrades
Formula 1

McLaren: Budget cap uncertainty has 'put handbrake' on F1 upgrades

McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor
Formula E

McLaren names Saudi-backed Neom as Formula E, Extreme E title sponsor

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.