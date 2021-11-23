Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay
Formula 1 News

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"

By:

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has admitted that Formula 1's recent triple-header has been a "painful" experience for the team, after it brought home just four points.

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"

Having been a strong contender for third place in the constructors' championship heading in to the Mexican Grand Prix, a run of incidents and bad luck has proved costly for both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Despite showing some good pace with its car, Ricciardo got tangled up in a first lap clash with Valtteri Bottas in Mexico, retired from the Brazilian GP thanks to a crack in the power unit installation, and finished out of the points in Qatar after forced into excessive fuel saving.

It means the only points from the three races were scored by Norris, who managed 10th place in Mexico and Brazil, but lost a top five spot in Qatar thanks to a late puncture and came home ninth.

Reflecting on what has been a difficult three weeks for McLaren, with it falling 39.5 points behind Ferrari with two races remaining, Seidl said that the points scored did not reflect the true potential of the team's package.

"I think to a certain degree we have to accept that it has been tough for the entire team, scoring four points in three races is obviously painful," explained Seidl.

"But if we also look at what happened and how we lost a lot of points, things have been out of our hands or bad luck. And that is part of the sport we are in.

"I think the good thing is that we have seen the gap [in Qatar] and we had a competitive car, two drivers who were competitive on track and the team did a good job with pitstops. So we just have to come back to Saudi and strike back."

While Seidl says the team is trying to get to the bottom of why Ricciardo faced such excessive fuel saving, it reckons Norris would have come home with a decent amount of points were it not for the unexpected puncture late on.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"From my point of view I think he would have been P4 or P5 on merit," he said.

"That's obviously an even bigger shame that we had this puncture, because after two unlucky weekends for us in Brazil and Mexico it would have been simply good to score a good result independent of the battle we are in in the constructors' championship."

McLaren had no immediate explanation for what caused Norris' puncture, but the team is clear that, even if fails to overhaul Ferrari in the final two races, a strong end to the year will be encouraging for 2022.

"Unfortunately with the tyre failure, we missed the opportunity, so the triple header didn't really go our way," added Seidl.

Read Also:

"Sometimes it goes like that in the sport. For us now, it is making sure in the last two races we keep fighting because, as long as it is theoretically possible, we will give it all for the constructors' championship.

"But independent of that, we simply want to finish on a high and score some good results again as we go into the winter break."

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay
Previous article

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton, Mercedes feeling "better than ever" ahead of F1 title run-in
Formula 1

Hamilton, Mercedes feeling "better than ever" ahead of F1 title run-in

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes Qatar GP
Formula 1

Bizarre quirk of Qatar kerbs caused F1 problems, reckons Mercedes

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

McLaren More
McLaren
The bold strategy behind Alonso’s F1 comeback podium Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The bold strategy behind Alonso’s F1 comeback podium

How Hamilton charged from qualifying exclusion to Brazil F1 glory Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Hamilton charged from qualifying exclusion to Brazil F1 glory

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

The bold strategy behind Alonso’s F1 comeback podium
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bold strategy behind Alonso’s F1 comeback podium

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
22m
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax Plus

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
1 h
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Plus

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

John Surtees and Enzo Ferrari parted ways amicably but could have achieved more together. On the weekend that Formula 1 makes its bow in Qatar, a country best-known for staging bike racing, NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls the career of the formidable ‘Big John’ - the first man to achieve success at the highest level on two and four wheels

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.