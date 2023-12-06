McLaren F1 team ready to help Norris stop being so harsh on himself
McLaren is assessing ways to better support Lando Norris, who proved “very harsh on himself” whenever he made a mistake during the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Norris ended the campaign berating the “shit job” he had made of qualifying shootouts. This followed a slide in Abu Dhabi that denied him the chance to nick pole off Max Verstappen. The Briton was similarly self-critical of his one-lap performances in Austin and Mexico City.
This has led McLaren to consider ways to support Norris, such as replicating the “entourage” given to help tennis players or letting Norris target consistency rather than perfection.
Asked by Autosport whether McLaren should intervene to help Norris kerb any mistakes, team principal Andrea Stella said: “It's about how you judge situations, it's about how you talk about situations, about how you interpret yourself. This one certainly deserves some attention.
“How can we just sometimes accept that a 99.9% lap is good enough? What are you up against? Always the 100% or consistency?
“When you look into opportunities with drivers, with the athletes at this level, you do it as a group. You do it 360 degrees around the driver.
“You can see in tennis, these players, they have an entourage around them, which is to support this incredible performance to actually deliver to the best of their potential.”
Amid the driver errors, McLaren is working to assess whether major in-season upgrades that turned the MCL60 into a car capable of challenging Red Bull have also introduced tricky handling traits.
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
But Stella added that Norris was nevertheless “very harsh on himself”. He continued: “Certainly, even the way he addresses his own performance I think deserves attention because he just seems very harsh on himself.
“Sometimes we need to focus on the positives. There's quite a lot of positives and we need to make sure that we look into that, and we make the negatives in a way be functional to perform, not simply to punish yourself.”
It was also put to Stella that the impressive rookie campaign from Oscar Piastri had increased the pressure Norris to lead to mistakes.
Addressing the team-mate relationship, the Italian said: “Because you have a competitive team-mate, you can see how you can go quicker in some places.
“We need to make sure that we support our drivers, extract their potential, which is something that is just continuous improvement.
“You do have to use all the information, including looking at trends during qualifying, like what happens when at the point we make a mistake, under which circumstances did we do that?
“Is there something that can be improved technically, but is there something that can be improved from the human side?
“So definitely we know that when the team-mate is strong, the second element [errors] tends to be more prevalent. So, something definitely to think about.”
Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge
Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge Norris: McLaren on right track for F1 2024 challenge
Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately
Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration
The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration
Why Palou’s latest IndyCar contract flip infuriated McLaren
Why Palou’s latest IndyCar contract flip infuriated McLaren Why Palou’s latest IndyCar contract flip infuriated McLaren
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy
Latest news
Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness
Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness Newgarden: IndyCar's hybrid delay makes sense to ensure fairness
Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test
Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test Lamborghini “surprised” by pace of new prototype in IMSA group test
IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500
IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500 IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500
FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff
FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff FIA drops investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance
How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape
How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape
The two sides of F1’s next big rules row
The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.