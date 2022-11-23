Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races Next / Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen
Formula 1 News

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl is "far away' from blaming the team's loss of fourth place in the Formula 1 constructors' standings on Daniel Ricciardo's struggles.

Filip Cleeren
By:
McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles

Ricciardo leaves the team after two disappointing seasons at McLaren, with the team deciding in the summer to end his contract one year early and move for rookie Oscar Piastri, who got his first run with the team in Tuesday's post-season test at Yas Marina.

The Australian's struggles proved particularly costly in the constructors' championship, as McLaren fell from fourth to fifth after finishing 14 points behind Alpine.

Ricciardo gathered only 37 points compared to teammate Lando Norris' 122, so even just scoring half of Norris' points total would have easily yielded fourth.

Read Also:

But team principal Seidl has always maintained that the failure to make Ricciardo tick was a joint responsibility between the driver and the Woking team and refuses to blame Ricciardo's situation for losing the position.

"I'm far away from just blaming the situation with Daniel for not scoring P4 this year," Seidl said after Sunday's season finale.

"In the end I'm aware as well about my responsibility, the team's responsibility not to get it to work together with Daniel in the way we were hoping for, despite the great commitment that was taken on Daniel's side and on ours.

"That's part of not scoring the points as a team that you wanted or could have scored. It's part of the sport and that's something that we try to address or improve for next year."

Regardless of Ricciardo's situation, McLaren was generally outperformed by Alpine, whose frequent reliability issues kept McLaren in the race longer than it perhaps had any right to be.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Seidl acknowledged that P5 was a "fair reflection of where we have been throughout the season" and that Alpine deserved to finish ahead because it "did a better job".

Still, the disappointing Ricciardo-McLaren chapter ended on a high as the 33-year-old moved up from 13th to ninth in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and Seidl was pleased to finish the chapter in the best possible way.

"The entire weekend, including the farewell celebration that we had in the factory, the farewell celebration at the team barbecue on Thursday night, the three days here knowing that whatever we did was the last time together with Daniel, it was emotional," Seidl added.

"At the same time, we made sure throughout the weekend that we kept the focus on still trying to pull off the best possible result because we wanted to keep the pressure up on Alpine.

"The last time I wished Daniel a good race on the grid was emotional, but I think it was great to see that he was pulling off a good race for us. Getting back into the points from P13 was down to a great drive together with great work from his side of the garage and the pit wall.

"I think we finished our time together on the best possible high, which was the aim after all the announcements of the summer break."

shares
comments
How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races
Previous article

How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races
Next article

Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen

Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Vettel feeling "empty" after emotional F1 farewell in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Vettel feeling "empty" after emotional F1 farewell in Abu Dhabi

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo officially returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo officially returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

Ricciardo 'mentally not there' with IndyCar, set on F1 role in 2023
IndyCar

Ricciardo 'mentally not there' with IndyCar, set on F1 role in 2023

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren launches recruitment drive to help address F1 "weaknesses"
Formula 1

McLaren launches recruitment drive to help address F1 "weaknesses"

McLaren tests new floor design and skate at F1 Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

McLaren tests new floor design and skate at F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the 2022 Formula 1 season, with both titles going to the Milton Keynes squad and is the lead topic on the latest Flat Chat podcast episode.

Richard Mille Racing shuts its doors after 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Richard Mille Racing shuts its doors after 2022 WEC season

The Richard Mille Racing LMP2 team has folded following the conclusion of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season in Bahrain.

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl is "far away' from blaming the team's loss of fourth place in the Formula 1 constructors' standings on Daniel Ricciardo's struggles.

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
14 h
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Plus

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

The 2022 Formula 1 season will be remembered as a record book rewriting Max Verstappen masterclass, a completely different challenge to his maiden world championship last year, and a clear sign he is still raising his own level. But where does it stack up against the all-time great F1 campaigns?

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Plus

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career has come to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.