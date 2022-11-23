Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen

GP Racing magazine editor and host Stuart Codling is joined by columnist Mark Gallagher and Autosport F1 editor Matt Kew to talk about the Dutchman's incredible year, which included a record-breaking 15 wins in a season. But could his chances of a 2023 repeat be thwarted by a limitation on development following Red Bull’s cost cap breach?

The team also discuss Australian Oscar Piastri, who was a man in demand earlier in the season despite having never raced in Formula 1, and what challenges face the rookie in 2023.

The McLaren driver replaces his fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who it has finally been confirmed will return to Red Bull as the team's third driver, having enjoyed plenty of success with the Milton Keynes squad in the past.

Plus, a lost interview with the media-shy Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateschitz, who rarely gave journalists access, favouring the spotlight being placed on his team and drivers is discussed following the Austrian's death.