Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What are Ricciardo’s options to stay in Formula 1? Next / McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Formula 1 News

McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute

McLaren says it is ‘confident’ about its replacement plans for Daniel Ricciardo, despite there being no certainty yet about Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 future.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute

The Woking-based team announced on Wednesday that it was parting ways at the end of the season with Ricciardo, after a disappointing time since they joined forces at the start of 2021.

While Ricciardo had another year to run on his original contract, McLaren felt it needed to make a change after a lack of results – and a termination deal was agreed with the Australian.

McLaren has its sights set on signing rising star Piastri as Lando Norris’ team-mate next year, but the youngster is locked in a contractual dispute with the Alpine team.

Alpine believes it has a contract in place for Piastri, who is its reserve driver, to race for it next season. Piastri has been clear, however, that he has signed nothing and will not be driving for the squad in 2023 as he is understood to have a deal in place at McLaren.

With both Alpine and McLaren adamant that their deals are watertight, the matter now looks set to be decided by F1’s Contracts’ Recognition Board.

McLaren has not made any formal announcement about its plans for Piastri, and wanted to ensure that the situation with Ricciardo was given priority so he could go and secure a fresh drive elsewhere next year.

But speaking to selected media, including Autosport, on Wednesday, McLaren CEO Zak Brown made it clear that the team was sure about what it was going to do.

“We are obviously very confident in our future, which we will announce in due course,” said Brown.

“We want to go to racing this weekend and the balance of the year, so we felt it was important to make the announcement today.

Oscar Piastri, Alpine reserve driver

Oscar Piastri, Alpine reserve driver

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“It's a very amicable and friendly relationship with Daniel, obviously disappointing to come to an end in this manner, but we reflect back on things like Monza [Ricciardo’s victory in Italy in 2021] which is my personal most exciting moment in my entire time here at McLaren, being on the podium with Daniel and Lando.

“So yes, disappointing outcome but we are excited for the balance of the year as is Daniel, and we will be announcing our future in due course.”

Read Also:

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl reckoned it was premature to discuss any potential risk in going for a rookie like Piastri over an experienced driver like Ricciardo.

“To be honest I have no interest in going into this comparison at the moment,” he said. “Today it's about Daniel, and throughout the weekend at Spa, it will be about Daniel.

“We want to move on. Daniel also wants to move on in terms of the topic we announced today. And regarding the future, it's something we speak afterwards."

shares
comments
What are Ricciardo’s options to stay in Formula 1?
Previous article

What are Ricciardo’s options to stay in Formula 1?
Next article

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Formula 1

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

Ricciardo and McLaren to part ways at end of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1

Ricciardo and McLaren to part ways at end of 2022 F1 season

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Formula 1

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit

What are Ricciardo’s options to stay in Formula 1? Belgian GP
Formula 1

What are Ricciardo’s options to stay in Formula 1?

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo: “No regrets” over time at McLaren despite early split
Formula 1

Ricciardo: “No regrets” over time at McLaren despite early split

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turnaround

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that the Belgian Grand Prix could yet retain its place on the calendar in 2023.

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit

Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “not sure yet” where he will be racing next year after announcing he'll leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren says it needs to share responsibility for things not having worked out with Daniel Ricciardo, after the Australian’s split from the Formula 1 team was announced on Wednesday.

McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute

McLaren says it is ‘confident’ about its replacement plans for Daniel Ricciardo, despite there being no certainty yet about Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 future.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
21 h
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.