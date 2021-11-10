Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Next / Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Formula 1 News

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says that Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen were both at fault in their controversial incident during the US GP.

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Alonso was furious that Raikkonen was able to pass him off track at Turn 1 without sanction during their battle, while the Finn believed that he had been pushed wide.

Subsequently Masi discussed the incident with the stewards. It was debated again in the drivers’ briefing in Mexico last Friday, where Masi explained that the official view was that both drivers were in the wrong.

“Having had a very long look at it together in a discussion with the stewards both following the event and since, there were probably two fouls in that scenario,” said Masi.

“Fernando forcing Kimi off track was the first part of it, and going wide there, and the second part was Kimi shouldn’t have overtaken, shouldn’t have gained and completed a manoeuvre as a result.

“So with the benefit of time and having a look at it all and everything else, it would have effectively been two fouls, one either way.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, as Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, spins

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, as Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, spins

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Masi also confirmed that the stewards saw no need for an investigation into the first corner contact between Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas in Mexico

“I haven’t had a look at the incident myself properly yet,” he said shortly after the race. 

“Obviously I was concentrating on the race start itself. But I asked the stewards to have a quick look, and they determined that no investigation was necessary.

“I haven’t had the chance to catch up with them yet on the whys and wherefores or analysed the incident in any detail at this point.

“Basically they have a quick look, if it is worthy of an investigation or not, and their view was there was no investigation necessary.”

Read Also:

Masi denied that there was any inconsistency in the decision-making process after Pierre Gasly received a five-second penalty and two points on his licence for tipping Fernando Alonso into a spin at the first corner in Turkey.

“I don’t think there is a lack of consistency because you have to treat everything on its merits,” said Masi.

“You’ve got to look at each incident and see how it goes. For starters Turkey was wet, this was dry, and completely different corner configurations. There’s a whole lot of things, so I don’t think there is."

Expanding on the different circumstances, he said: “Having a look at the proximity of the cars, of where they all are compared to each other. There is a whole lot of different factors that come into it.

“So the stewards’ view on this occasion [in Mexico] it was that in their view it was a Turn 1 racing incident.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Previous article

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Next article

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
GPDA express concerns about sausage kerbs after Austin injuries
Formula 1

GPDA express concerns about sausage kerbs after Austin injuries

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season Mexican GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
12 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Plus

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.