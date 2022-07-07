Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How to become a Composite Design Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills and more Next / Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian GP

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko says Honda's "special turbocharger" is part of the reason why the team is so strong at the higher altitude Red Bull Ring.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian GP

The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull's home race, was the scene of its first victory powered by Honda engines in 2019, courtesy of Max Verstappen.

While in 2020 Mercedes proved superior in Spielberg's two races, last year Verstappen won both the Styrian Grand Prix and Austrian Grand Prix at the venue from pole position.

When asked why Verstappen and Red Bull are so strong in Austria, Red Bull advisor Marko revealed Honda's "special turbocharger" works especially well at altitude, with Spielberg's hilly Red Bull Ring sitting at over 600 metres above mean sea level.

"It's the engine," Marko told Red Bull-owned Servus TV. "And Honda has a special turbocharger, which has a small but decisive advantage in the altitude, which is 670 meters there, in about the past few years.

"And that has also been very important for us. There we celebrated our first victory with the Honda engine.

"That was quite crucial for the cooperation and especially until 2025, that we can fall back on this [power unit] source."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Last week's British Grand Prix at Silverstone saw Mercedes back in the mix with Red Bull and Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third after a scintillating late race battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Read Also:

But Marko believes its bitter rival will struggle more in Styria due to the bumpier nature of the track.

"I assume that it will be much more difficult for Mercedes again," Marko added. "They have to raise the car. No problem, they are just slower.

"The difficult thing is that you have very fast corners, very tight corners, you have to brake twice from well over 300kph, and finding the right set-up between mechanical and aerodynamic grip is the crucial thing.

"But as I said, Max is the record four-time winner here and is also specially motivated. And especially with this Dutch fan base in the background, it's electrifying."

shares
comments
How to become a Composite Design Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills and more
Previous article

How to become a Composite Design Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills and more
Next article

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda British GP
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda

Sainz "kept believing" he could win F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Sainz "kept believing" he could win F1 British GP

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are "total rubbish" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Horner: Rumours Red Bull using F1 flexi-floor are "total rubbish"

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return British GP Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Ferrari runs original Prancing Horse logo at Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari runs original Prancing Horse logo at Austrian GP

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.