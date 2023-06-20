Subscribe
Previous / How Aston Martin played it coy with its major Canada F1 upgrade Next / The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Magnussen: "Who am I to complain" about Canada F1 De Vries tangle

Kevin Magnussen says he has no major issue with his clash with AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Just after the halfway mark, on lap 36, De Vries made a bold overtake into Turn 1 while the pair were squabbling over 12th place.

Magnussen refused to yield on the outside, which became the inside for Turn 2, and the pair then traded glancing blows, which allowed Mercedes' George Russell past.

De Vries and Magnussen continued their fight towards Turn 3, where De Vries outbraked himself on the bumpy inside line and forced both cars into the run-off area, losing any hope of a points finish for either driver.

The stewards deemed their tangle a racing incident, which both drivers were satisfied with.

"He was racing pretty hard, that's for sure. But who am I to complain about that?" said Magnussen, who has a reputation for being aggressive himself.

"I think the problem was he missed his braking in Turn 3 and took me with him. That was it.

"He had the inside but then outbraked himself and couldn't make the corner.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I was on the outside, so I was blocked, and we ended up on the runoff with him. That was unlucky for me."

De Vries explained the bumpy nature of the inside line into Turn 3 caught him out as he locked up the front-left tyre.

"We were just racing each other hard through [Turns] One, Two," he said.

"I was kind of on the dirt, pushing each other hard into that braking point, and I locked up and went straight. 

"There was less grip and it was very bumpy, which didn't help. It's also not really a straight braking zone, you're constantly turning a bit, which is tricky."

Read Also:

The Dutchman equally didn't blame Magnussen for his aggressive defence into Turn 1, which led to the initial contact.

"I felt like I had the momentum and thought I kind of had him, but then he almost went for the grass, on the kerb to get me back," said De Vries.

"But I don't blame him, that's part of the game. It was a racing incident, nothing more or less."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments

How Aston Martin played it coy with its major Canada F1 upgrade

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Ferrari F1 could "show its true pace" at Canadian GP

Sainz: Ferrari F1 could "show its true pace" at Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz: Ferrari F1 could "show its true pace" at Canadian GP Sainz: Ferrari F1 could "show its true pace" at Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Formula 1
Miami GP

Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result

Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas

Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas

Formula 1

Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas Steiner: Hulkenberg’s F1 experience already paying off for Haas

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

AlphaTauri More
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022 Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 braking issues carried over from Gasly in 2022

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 staff have refocused after concern over potential team sale

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Latest news

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

LM Le Mans

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024 Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon” Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

FE Formula E
Portland

New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe