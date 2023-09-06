Subscribe
Previous / Gasly: Alpine needs to understand "super painful" Monza F1 weekend Next / Hamilton counting down days to Mercedes 2024 F1 launch amid "painful" races
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Magnussen: “Horrendous” Monza highlights need for Haas F1 patience

Kevin Magnussen says he endured a “horrendous” Italian GP but understands that he must remain patient as his Haas Formula 1 team tries to improve the difficult VF-23.

Adam Cooper
By:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, in the garage with engineers

Magnussen qualified only 19th at Monza and was one of only three drivers to take a gamble by starting on the hard rather than medium Pirelli tyres.

However, while Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas used the strategy to have strong races and earn points Magnussen finished 18th and last, behind team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

The intention had been to run a long opening stint on the hard, potentially not stopping until the closing laps.

However, a lack of overall grip meant that Magnussen pitted as early as lap 12, obliging him to switch to two stops and effectively ruining his race.

"It should have been possible, but we just had no grip at all,” he said when asked by Autosport about the tyre gamble. 

“And the car was so over-balanced, there was no chance. I mean, we couldn't even take off enough front wing. The flap couldn't go down low enough. And horrendous, really bad."

"I mean, we were talking about going all the way to the end on that first hard to then maybe hope for a late safety car, or do a bit like [Alex] Albon did in Melbourne, try something like that. But no chance whatsoever."

Magnussen accepts that he has to wait for improvements to make their way to the track.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"The work is being done in the background, and we just have to be patient on it until we can bring those parts to the car,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we got a job to do, and we need to crack on until we until we get those parts, and we can’t cry about what we've got at the moment, we've just got to work with what we have and always try and get something out of it, no matter how difficult it looks."

The Dane believes that the Haas organisation itself is in the best shape in its history.

"I still believe that the team is in a stronger place than it has been,” he said. “It's just a paradox that we have probably one of the weakest cars we've had.

“With the strong foundation that I see in the team, I think we can do a lot better, and I think we will do a lot better.

Read Also:

“So it really is a patience game. It's about really sticking it out with what we have at the moment, and waiting for better things."

Asked what his own contribution would be he said: "I think it's important to be there to support and give all the feedback that is needed. And at the same time just good faith, and give them peace to go and work on their stuff."

shares
comments

Gasly: Alpine needs to understand "super painful" Monza F1 weekend

Hamilton counting down days to Mercedes 2024 F1 launch amid "painful" races
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton counting down days to Mercedes 2024 F1 launch amid "painful" races

Hamilton counting down days to Mercedes 2024 F1 launch amid "painful" races

Formula 1

Hamilton counting down days to Mercedes 2024 F1 launch amid "painful" races Hamilton counting down days to Mercedes 2024 F1 launch amid "painful" races

Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles

Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles

Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles Norris: McLaren has made low downforce progress despite Monza F1 struggles

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Steiner: Haas didn’t consider other F1 drivers, rookies too risky

Steiner: Haas didn’t consider other F1 drivers, rookies too risky

Formula 1

Steiner: Haas didn’t consider other F1 drivers, rookies too risky Steiner: Haas didn’t consider other F1 drivers, rookies too risky

Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk

Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk

Formula 1

Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk Steiner: Haas wouldn't have been able to join F1 today amid 11th team talk

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

Formula 1

Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation Magnussen: "Great" title sponsor has changed Haas F1 situation

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

Latest news

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

F1 Formula 1

F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

F1 Formula 1

Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025? Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe