All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

Magnussen could leave F1 at the end of the season when his time with Haas comes to a finish

Ewan Gale Oleg Karpov
Upd:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen has insisted he has no regrets over his "wild" and "exciting" return to Formula 1 as he nears the end of his time with Haas.

The Dane was dropped by the team at the end of the 2020 season and made the switch to sportscar racing with Chip Ganassi, only for fate to give him an F1 reprieve.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine spelling the end for Nikita Mazepin at Haas, then-team principal Guenther Steiner turned to Magnussen to fill the the vacant space at short notice ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Since then, the former McLaren and Renault driver secured his first pole position - albeit on a Friday ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint that year - though with performances dropping off this season, he will complete his time with the team at the end of the year.

Asked by Autosport in an exclusive interview whether he regretted returning to F1, Magnussen replied: "No, no, no, honestly, I don't.

"I don't regret it. It's been fun and it's fun trying something so unexpected. It was a wild journey, because I really closed that chapter, completely, mentally closed it, had a kid and completely started that next phase of my life with my wife and my family.

"Then - boom - back again, and that... this whole experience has been really exciting for me and my family."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, is greeted by his team at the finish

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, is greeted by his team at the finish

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen's first weekend back saw him rushed into competition with a lack of pre-season testing under his belt, yet he managed to pull a fifth-place finish out to underline his skill level.

On his feelings across that weekend, he explained: "I was sitting on a beach with a drink in my hand, completely not in a Formula 1 mindset and [then] suddenly panicking.

"From the beach to the airport bam, bam, bam, and then I was in the paddock, sunburned, like completely not in like the mindset. That whole transition was just wild and exciting."

Whilst Magnussen impressed alongside Mick Schumacher in his first year back, the return of Nico Hulkenberg overshadowed his results last term and that form has continued into the current campaign.

"That's to be expected when you step into Formula 1," Magnussen said of the tougher times. "I was already an experienced Formula 1 driver when I came back, I knew what I was going back to.

"Nothing was really a surprise, so I knew. I knew there would be bumps and, I also knew it wasn't going to be just smooth sailing and I knew there would be a honeymoon phase and then it would kind of, you know... all this I had, I had it all kind of thought through. It's all part of it."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
Krack: Aston Martin set for technical restart after upgrade disappointment

Krack: Aston Martin set for technical restart after upgrade disappointment

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Krack: Aston Martin set for technical restart after upgrade disappointment
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy

Formula 1
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Ricciardo: RB updates haven't cured high-speed F1 car weakness

Ricciardo: RB updates haven't cured high-speed F1 car weakness

Formula 1
Ricciardo: RB updates haven't cured high-speed F1 car weakness
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?

What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?
Magnussen to depart Haas after 2024 F1 season, Ocon closes on 2025 deal

Magnussen to depart Haas after 2024 F1 season, Ocon closes on 2025 deal

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Magnussen to depart Haas after 2024 F1 season, Ocon closes on 2025 deal
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine

Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine

Formula 1
Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine
Exclusive: Why Haas is investing now with unprecedented recruiting spree

Exclusive: Why Haas is investing now with unprecedented recruiting spree

Formula 1
Exclusive: Why Haas is investing now with unprecedented recruiting spree
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Latest news

Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

INDY IndyCar
Madison
Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Muller replaces Nato at Andretti Formula E team

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?

25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP-Racing
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe