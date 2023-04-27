Magazine: Ferrari's F1 dilemma
Ferrari’s Formula 1 dilemma comes under the spotlight in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (27 April).
Should the legendary Italian team stick or twist? It’s clear that Red Bull has gone down the right aero path and that Mercedes needs to change its concept, but Ferrari sits somewhere in the middle – even Carlos Sainz and team boss Fred Vasseur don’t seem to entirely agree on what to do next.
On paper, things look bad for Ferrari – it currently sits fourth in the constructors’ table with 26 points. But, as Jake Boxall-Legge shows in our cover feature, things aren’t that bad. Various factors have prevented Ferrari from showing the full potential of the SF-23 over the three grands prix so far in 2023. The big question we explore is just how far it can take the concept and Ferrari might decide to change direction.
Mercedes has already committed to big changes and we investigate the staff reshuffle that Autosport exclusively revealed last week.
Gary Watkins continues our build-up to Le Mans with a look at Cadillac’s brief and troubled time at the 24 Hours, while we also go behind the scenes of top LMP2 squad United Autosports.
There were several big events last weekend, too. Tom Howard reports from a sombre Rally Croatia in the wake of Craig Breen’s death, Stefan Mackley was on hand in Germany to witness Jaguar’s Formula E challenge to Porsche gather momentum, and Marcus Simmons saw all the drama as the British Touring Car Championship kicked off in suitably dramatic style at Donington Park.
It was another busy weekend on the UK scene. As well as all the news and reports from the TOCA supports at Donington, Autosport was out in force for the relaunch of the 3 Hours. The Snetterton enduro for pre-1966 GT cars proved a success and we look forward to doing it again in 2024 in partnership with the Historic Sports Car Club.
For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport
Why AlphaTauri F1 shake up has added to Vasseur’s headaches
F1's new sprint format will rob teams of key long run data
Latest news
Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car
Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car
Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great
Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great Friday favourite: The forgettable layout that unearthed a sportscar great
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car How Red Bull has further improved its dominant RB19 F1 car
Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find
Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find Tanak: M-Sport WRC Puma sweet spot difficult to find
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.