Magazine: Ferrari's F1 dilemma

Should the legendary Italian team stick or twist? It’s clear that Red Bull has gone down the right aero path and that Mercedes needs to change its concept, but Ferrari sits somewhere in the middle – even Carlos Sainz and team boss Fred Vasseur don’t seem to entirely agree on what to do next.

On paper, things look bad for Ferrari – it currently sits fourth in the constructors’ table with 26 points. But, as Jake Boxall-Legge shows in our cover feature, things aren’t that bad. Various factors have prevented Ferrari from showing the full potential of the SF-23 over the three grands prix so far in 2023. The big question we explore is just how far it can take the concept and Ferrari might decide to change direction.

Mercedes has already committed to big changes and we investigate the staff reshuffle that Autosport exclusively revealed last week.

Gary Watkins continues our build-up to Le Mans with a look at Cadillac’s brief and troubled time at the 24 Hours, while we also go behind the scenes of top LMP2 squad United Autosports.

There were several big events last weekend, too. Tom Howard reports from a sombre Rally Croatia in the wake of Craig Breen’s death, Stefan Mackley was on hand in Germany to witness Jaguar’s Formula E challenge to Porsche gather momentum, and Marcus Simmons saw all the drama as the British Touring Car Championship kicked off in suitably dramatic style at Donington Park.

It was another busy weekend on the UK scene. As well as all the news and reports from the TOCA supports at Donington, Autosport was out in force for the relaunch of the 3 Hours. The Snetterton enduro for pre-1966 GT cars proved a success and we look forward to doing it again in 2024 in partnership with the Historic Sports Car Club.

