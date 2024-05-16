Magazine: F1's newest winner, WEC Spa and WRC Portugal reviews

Norris’s recent victory in the Miami Grand Prix wasn’t just about one of Formula 1’s best performers getting his long overdue first win, it was also about the faith that he has shown in McLaren and vice versa, as well as the constant push to improve that Norris has possessed since he was a teenager in the junior ranks.

In this week’s issue, Alex Kalinauckas hears from Norris and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella about the work that, in just 12 months, has taken them from failing to make Q2 in Miami last year to beating Max Verstappen. They know there is still work to do, which is why Norris has no intention of changing his approach, even if the pressure is now slightly less than it was before.

McLaren’s progress has been impressive, and Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the upgraded MCL38 in our technical focus.

Norris is the 114th driver to win a world championship race (excluding sprints – sorry Oscar Piastri!). He’s also the 21st British driver to achieve the feat, so we pick out five candidates to be the 22nd…

Outside of F1, last weekend was a busy one. Hats off to privateer squad Jota – and its drivers Will Stevens and Callum Ilott – for pulling off a World Endurance Championship race victory at Spa against all the factory teams. Gary Watkins explains the impressive feat, while James Newbold was also there to cover the dramatic LMGT3 contest.

Tom Howard reports on Sebastien Ogier breaking yet another rally record in Portugal, while Stefan Mackley was in Berlin to see Nick Cassidy stake his claim to the Formula E championship.

The race to take an unprecedented fifth British Touring Car crown took the spotlight at Brands Hatch. Marcus Simmons was there to witness Colin Turkington take two sublime victories and fellow four-time champion Ash Sutton grab the points lead.

Porsches, Legends, Minis and British F4 provided the support action at Brands. Stephen Lickorish reports on all of that in our eclectic National section, which also includes coverage of the Monaco Historique extravaganza and another of our special star club cars.

