Subscribe
Previous / Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Next / Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas
Formula 1 News

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Publishers of a German magazine that released an AI-generated interview with seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher have sacked the editor and issued an apology.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Last week, the magazine Die Aktuelle featured a story claiming to be Schumacher's first interview since his 2013 skiing accident.

The magazine's front cover featured a picture of a smiling Schumacher promising a "first interview". Inside it went on to present a story with mock quotes generated by AI technology, with the tagline "it sounded deceptively real".

The jarring piece upset the Schumacher family, which threatened to take legal action against Die Aktuelle, a weekly magazine published by the Funke media group.

The publishers have now responded by removing editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann from her position and issuing an apology to the Schumacher family.

"This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared," Funke managing director Bianca Pohlmann wrote in a statement.

"It in no way meets the standards of journalism that we and our readers expect from a publisher like Funke.

"As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn. Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffmann, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today."

Corinna Schumacher and Gina-Maria Schumacher celebrating the F2 win of Mick Schumacher

Corinna Schumacher and Gina-Maria Schumacher celebrating the F2 win of Mick Schumacher

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Schumacher family has maintained a strict privacy policy since Schumacher's accident while skiing in the French Alps in 2013, in which he suffered a severe brain injury.

The seven-time world champion, now 54, continues to recover from the accident at home in Switzerland and hasn't been seen in public since, with only the family's closest friends maintaining contact.

The only insight into the life of the Schumachers came in the family-curated Netflix documentary Schumacher, which was released in 2021 and featured interviews with his wife Corinna and son Mick.

In the documentary, Corinna said: "We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives."

shares
comments

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

More
Michael Schumacher
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Video: How Schumacher scored his first Ferrari F1 win - 1996 Spanish GP

Video: How Schumacher scored his first Ferrari F1 win - 1996 Spanish GP

Formula 1

Video: How Schumacher scored his first Ferrari F1 win - 1996 Spanish GP Video: How Schumacher scored his first Ferrari F1 win - 1996 Spanish GP

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Latest news

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

MISC General

Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Video: Blasting around Long Beach in Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

WRC WRC

Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

FE Formula E
Berlin Rookie Test

Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

F1 Formula 1

Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review Massa has assembled legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success The modest background figure who helped realise Ford’s first F1 success

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe