Magazine: Celebrating 60 years of McLaren
We celebrate 60 years of McLaren in this week’s special issue of Autosport magazine, out today (16 August).
McLaren, with 183 world championship grand prix wins, is the second-most successful team in Formula 1, behind only Ferrari. Like any team that’s been around for six decades, it’s had its ups and downs, but there can be no doubt that the British squad has produced some of the greatest racing cars of all time, often piloted by the sport’s finest exponents.
In this week’s issue we celebrate McLaren’s 60th birthday, with help from the orange team itself. Three of McLaren’s F1 winners headed to Pembrey recently and Autosport was lucky enough to tag along. All were impressive but there’s still something about those old V10s, as test driver Rob Garofall discovered…
McLaren’s roster of F1 drivers over the years is impressive and includes 20 GP winners. Seven have won world championships in McLaren machinery and we take on the challenge of ranking the top 10, while Gary Watkins also speaks to some of the key figures that turned the F1 supercar into an unlikely Le Mans 24 Hours winner.
Current McLaren boss Zak Brown is very aware of the team’s rich heritage. He tells Matt Kew about his passion for the sport and the team, as well as outlining his plan to return McLaren to winning ways.
Elsewhere in the issue, Jake Dennis is our guest columnist and outlines his rollercoaster ride to the Formula E crown, while Stefan Mackley picks out the important moments and star performers in our season review.
Despite much controversy about his future and the conflict between McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing, Alex Palou looks set to secure his second IndyCar title after extending his points advantage at Indianapolis. Charles Bradley describes the main moments – and explains how Scott Dixon managed to spin and win.
The British Touring Car Championship fight is still very much on, but Ash Sutton put himself in a strong position with a super performance at Knockhill. Marcus Simmons reports on a dramatic event hit by classic Scottish weather.
The support races also provided plenty of action and our reports are part of an 18-page National section.
Next week we mark half a century of the World Rally Championship and 75 years of Silverstone in another special before the resumption of the F1 season.
Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret
Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"
