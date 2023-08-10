Magazine: F1 half-term report, WRC Finland review

First of all, Alex Kalinauckas takes a look at the running themes of 2023 and how they might play out between now and the end of the season. Meanwhile, Jake Boxall-Legge – that’s Mr Boxall-Legge to you! – brings you his driver reports. Who does ‘Sir’ rank as top of the class, and who’s staying behind for extra tuition?

One driver who was undoubtedly on top of the sport was Tazio Nuvolari. Pre-eminent motorsport historian Doug Nye returns to the pages of Autosport to tell the tale of the great Italian, who bestrode the pre-war era.

Talking of Italians, the new Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar project is delved into by Gary Watkins, who talks to the programme’s key players to find out how they might fare when they enter the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

F1 action may be on hiatus but the sport as a whole is in full flow. Tom Howard was in Finland to see Elfyn Evans produce arguably his greatest drive to date while Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera crashed out in front of his home fans. Lewis Duncan donned his waterproofs at Silverstone as a thrilling British GP for motorcycles warmed up the crowd and resulted in victory for Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia. And Charles Bradley brings you the latest IndyCar action from the streets of Nashville, the country music capital where Kyle Kirkwood was steeliest on the pedals.

We also bring you all the latest in the national motorsport scene, with the Classic Sports Car Club’s visit to Donington Park witnessed by Marcus Pye, and the kind of brilliantly entertaining racing you’d expect from the Mini Festival at Brands Hatch. Spoiler alert: both events featured BTCC race winners at the top of the podium.

