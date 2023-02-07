Tickets Subscribe
Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1 / Alfa Romeo unveils new look for 2023 F1 car
Live: Follow the Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car reveal

Alfa Romeo looks set to be the first team to reveal images of its actual 2023 Formula 1 car, during a launch event in Zurich on Tuesday.

With its rivals having so far only shown off their new liveries, Alfa Romeo is ready to offer us a glimpse of what changes it has made for its C43.

The Sauber-run team finished sixth in the constructors' championship last year, and is entering into the final year of its Alfa Romeo partnership as the Swiss outfit prepares to morph into its Audi guise for 2026. 

Following the departure of team principal Frederic Vasseur to Ferrari, Alessandro Alunni Bravi will take over the role for the 2023 season working under former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, who has taken over as CEO.

Here watch the full reveal live here.

 
Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1
Alfa Romeo unveils new look for 2023 F1 car

Latest news

Porsche boss “as surprised as anyone” over Gulf-Williams F1 social media frenzy
Porsche boss “as surprised as anyone” over Gulf-Williams F1 social media frenzy

Porsche’s head of motorsport Thomas Laudenbach found it “funny” that streamlining its Instagram channels caused a Formula 1 social media speculation frenzy last month.

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Plus
OPINION: At the Williams 2023 Formula 1 season launch, Alex Albon’s easy-going nature was again a point of focus. But does being “too nice” really matter in modern F1? Albon’s own expressions put that in an intriguing new light

Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car
Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has retained its unique blade roll hoop for the C43 but designed it to withstand load tests that the FIA will introduce in 2024.

Daly to attempt 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team
Daly to attempt 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has announced plans to enter the 2023 Daytona 500 with The Money Team, making his superspeedway debut in NASCAR Cup.

OPINION: At the Williams 2023 Formula 1 season launch, Alex Albon’s easy-going nature was again a point of focus. But does being “too nice” really matter in modern F1? Albon’s own expressions put that in an intriguing new light

2 h
Alfa Romeo has become the first Formula 1 team to reveal a new car for 2023, in addition to a fresh livery. This offered a first look at some of the understated changes produced by the revised regulations, along with points of convergence in the second year of the ground effect rules

6 h
In the hands of Ayrton Senna the actively suspended 99T would be the last F1 race-winning Lotus but, as STUART CODLING reveals, it was a complicated machine that caused more problems than it solved

Feb 5, 2023
Formula 1’s transformation into a global sport meant the gradual extinction for a small team determined to stay true to its low-budget roots. But Tyrrell would eventually be reborn as a world-beating outfit again, explains MAURICE HAMILTON, albeit in different colours…

Feb 4, 2023
Many doubted Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 Formula 1 season. But the journey he’s been on since has taken the Briton to new heights - and to a further six world championship titles

Feb 2, 2023
OPINION: With teams outside the top three having struggled in Formula 1 in recent seasons, the rules changes introduced in 2022 should have more of an impact this season. How well Haas does, as the poster child for the kind of team that F1 wanted to be able to challenge at the front, is crucial

Feb 2, 2023
OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Feb 1, 2023
Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Jan 31, 2023
