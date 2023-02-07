Live: Follow the Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car reveal

With its rivals having so far only shown off their new liveries, Alfa Romeo is ready to offer us a glimpse of what changes it has made for its C43.

The Sauber-run team finished sixth in the constructors' championship last year, and is entering into the final year of its Alfa Romeo partnership as the Swiss outfit prepares to morph into its Audi guise for 2026.

Following the departure of team principal Frederic Vasseur to Ferrari, Alessandro Alunni Bravi will take over the role for the 2023 season working under former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, who has taken over as CEO.

Here watch the full reveal live here.