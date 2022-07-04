Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel sympathises with "desperate" F1 protesters but highlights risk Next / Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call
Formula 1 / British GP News

Leclerc wants “full view” of Ferrari’s Silverstone F1 strategy calls

Charles Leclerc wants to get the “full view” of how the Formula 1 British Grand Prix unfolded for Ferrari and why the team made the strategy calls it did.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Leclerc wants “full view” of Ferrari’s Silverstone F1 strategy calls

When the safety car emerged late in the race, Ferrari kept leader Leclerc out on track on hard tyres, but pitted Carlos Sainz for softs – a decision mirrored by nearly everyone else in the field.

Team boss Mattia Binotto later confirmed that the squad didn’t want to double stack its cars and left Leclerc out as he had track position and fresher tyres than Sainz.

Leclerc, who had been carrying front wing damage since the start, was exposed on the hard tyres at the restart.

Despite a valiant defensive effort he lost places to Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton as he tumbled down to fourth place.

After alighting from his car in parc ferme, Leclerc had a brief chat with Binotto before meeting the media.

“I don’t want to comment now, I want to discuss it and have the full view with the team what the reason was,” he said of the decision not to pit his car.

“Obviously I felt personally I was very strong in the first part of the race and that I lost a little bit of time - whether this would have changed the end result, I don’t think it would have, but just for the future we need to check everything.”

Asked if he’d said anything on the radio, he replied: "No, because it was obviously very late, and then the team said stay out. So I cannot come in obviously if we not aligned on that, and that was it.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Leclerc said his post-race chat with Binotto was “just to try and cheer me up.” He added: “He tried, but then of course the disappointment is big for me.

Read Also:

"It’s been a rollercoaster of a race. The first lap I broke the front wing, and then I thought that was over, there was quite a lot of understeer.

“Then I managed to play around with my toggles and managed to have a bit more a strong front, and then the pace came back and we were very strong. 

"And then the win was feeling more and more possible, and then obviously the safety car and that was it. It’s frustrating.”

Leclerc said he enjoyed the late battle to keep his position, and especially his fight with Hamilton.

“I don’t know how much you’ve seen of it but it was quite on the limit,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com how hard it was to defend on the hards.

“And I had to be on the limit to try and keep my position, which I did. I don’t think I could have done much better than that. It was fun, on the other hand I was very frustrated.

“I was on the limit, but again I had to. In my position I was on used tyres, and all of this was very tricky, so I just had to use everything that was possible.

"I was always checking that Lewis was a bit behind at the apex to try and remember the rule, and to play with the rules. I tried to do my best.

“I still thought that everything was possible, and I gave everything until the end. It wasn’t enough, but even though I knew it would have been very, very difficult, I believed in it until the last lap.”

Leclerc stressed that despite his own frustration he was pleased to see his team-mate Sainz score his first Grand Prix win.

“Of course, and I think this is an important point. As much as I am disappointed on my side I don’t think this should be a headline on what is an amazing first victory for Carlos.

“It’s a dream come true I think. Whenever you are a child, you dream of this moment, and especially with Ferrari, so he needs to enjoy. It’s his day. and hopefully next time it will be my day.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel sympathises with "desperate" F1 protesters but highlights risk
Previous article

Vettel sympathises with "desperate" F1 protesters but highlights risk
Next article

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Sainz "kept believing" he could win F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Sainz "kept believing" he could win F1 British GP

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
4 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.