Williams boss Capito to miss Saudi Arabian GP after positive COVID-19 test

Williams confirmed in a statement on Thursday ahead of the inaugural race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit that Capito had not travelled to Saudi Arabia as a result of his positive test.

“Williams Racing can confirm that CEO and team principal Jost Capito has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to travelling to Jeddah for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,” reads a short statement from the team.

“Jost is now following UK national health authority guidelines. There has been no wider impact on Williams Racing personnel and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned.”

All F1 personnel travelling to Saudi Arabia from the UK for this weekend’s race were required to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of travelling, before then completing a second test upon arrival in Jeddah.

This weekend will mark the first grand prix for Williams since the death of its founder and former team principal, Sir Frank Williams, who passed away last weekend. Both Williams and F1 are planning tributes across the course of the weekend, with details set to be confirmed in the coming days.

