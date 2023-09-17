Subscribe
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz holds off Norris to end Red Bull win streak, Russell crashes

Carlos Sainz sensationally held off a late Mercedes charge at the Singapore Grand Prix to claim his second Formula 1 victory, as George Russell crashed on the final lap.

The Spaniard led every lap of a slow-burning race from pole position, and delivered a tactical masterclass to ward off a rapidly approaching Mercedes duo in the race's second half by employing Lando Norris as a bodyguard.

Mercedes had forecasted a potential strategic advantage after qualifying on Saturday, with Russell stating that he had saved an extra set of medium tyres available for the race should there be an opportunity to two-stop.

Esteban Ocon's stopped Alpine presented that opportunity, and the following virtual safety car ensured that both Mercedes drivers could pull in for a cheaper pitstop on lap 44 and claim their fresh sets of tyres.

This gave them a distinct advantage and, although they ceded track position to drop into fourth and fifth, Russell and Lewis Hamilton were around two seconds per lap quicker than the cars ahead.

Charles Leclerc, who had dropped positions amid the round of pitstops under the earlier safety car having got up to second at the start, was first up for the two Mercedes, who picked him off swiftly and rapidly began to reel in Norris ahead.

Recognising that his best chance of victory was to ensure Norris had the tools to defend, Sainz backed off to ensure Norris had DRS for the closing stages, which protected the Briton against the threat from his countrymen behind.

Russell put Norris under heavy pressure on lap 59 out of 62, but the McLaren driver did just enough to hold firm and keep Russell in his place, buying Sainz some more time.

The leader backed off again to imbue Norris with DRS for the final few laps, and it proved to be enough as Russell put the result beyond doubt after crashing at Turn 10 having hit the wall on the outside to ensure Sainz could clinch victory.

Norris was able to defend from Hamilton on the final lap to secure second, in the first non-Red Bull podium - or indeed, victory - of the season.

Front row starter Russell had been unable to challenge Sainz off the line and was usurped by a soft-shod Leclerc at the start as Ferrari began to manage its race early to ensure it could work through the tyre degradation phase.

The field was largely in lockstep, although Leclerc was told to give Sainz more space - first being asked to create a three-second gap, before the demand for a five-second gap grew - to create a margin for a pitstop.

But Logan Sargeant's clip of the wall on lap 19 put debris over the circuit and, although the American got his Williams back to the pits with a broken front wing, a safety car emerged regardless.

This gave the field license to stop, and Leclerc had to check up in his pitbox for Mercedes traffic - which cost him positions to Russell and Norris once he exited the pitlane.

Sainz was then ordered to keep the field bunched up to ensure that Mercedes could not find a gap to pit and bolt on their second set of fresh mediums - but the Ocon-enforced VSC effectively ended that strategy as the Alpine driver retired with a suspected clutch issue.

Leclerc ultimately finished fourth having come to the end of his tyre life, having been effectively "sacrificed" in Ferrari's hunt for the win - per the Mercedes team radio.

The Monegasque just held off a fast-charging Max Verstappen, whose alternate strategy paid off with fifth having carved through the order on the medium compound of tyre. Neither Red Bull pitted during the safety car period, and their out-of-position nature at the front on the hards made them easy meat.

Regardless, Verstappen managed to dig out an effective drive to claim a top five result, having passed Pierre Gasly for sixth and then moving up a place when Russell retired on the final tour.

Gasly finished three seconds clear of Oscar Piastri, who did not have the new McLaren upgrades for this weekend, while Sergio Perez managed to grab eighth having gone to the back after his sole pitstop.

The Red Bull driver clashed with Yuki Tsunoda on the first lap which put the Japanese driver out with damage, and is also part of an investigation with Alex Albon as the two made contact at Turn 13.

Liam Lawson claimed his first F1 points with ninth place to cap off a stunning weekend in Singapore, as Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 to add an extra point to Haas's 2023 tally.

Albon and Zhou Guanyu finished 11th and 12th, with the latter starting from the pitlane having taken a new power unit, and Nico Hulkenberg could only muster 13th having factored in the battle for the points early on.

Sargeant recovered from his prang to claim 14th, as Fernando Alonso had a miserable race in which he sustained a five-second penalty for running over the pit entry line - and later had an off while suffering with an "undriveable" car. The Aston Martin driver was the last of the drivers to finish in 15th.

F1 Singapore GP results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 62 -     1 25   Ferrari Ferrari
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 62 +0.812 0.812   1 18   McLaren Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 62 +1.269 0.457   2 16   Mercedes Mercedes
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 62 +21.177 19.908   1 12   Ferrari Ferrari
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 62 +21.441 0.264   1 10   Red Bull Red Bull
6 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 62 +38.441 17.000   1 8   Alpine Renault
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 62 +41.479 3.038   1 6   McLaren Mercedes
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 62 +54.534 13.055   1 4   Red Bull Red Bull
9 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 62 +1'05.918 11.384   1 2   AlphaTauri Red Bull
10 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 62 +1'12.116 6.198   2 1   Haas Ferrari
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 62 +1'13.417 1.301   2     Williams Mercedes
12 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 62 +1'23.649 10.232   2     Alfa Romeo Ferrari
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 62 +1'26.201 2.552   1     Haas Ferrari
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 62 +1'26.889 0.688   2     Williams Mercedes
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 62 +1'27.603 0.714   2     Aston Martin Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 61       2   Accident Mercedes Mercedes
dnf Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 51       1   Retirement Alfa Romeo Ferrari
dnf France E. Ocon Alpine 31 42       1   Retirement Alpine Renault
dnf Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 0           Collision AlphaTauri Red Bull
View full results  

 

