Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1 Next / What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc: Stricter racing rules for F1 would be "disaster"

Charles Leclerc reckons Formula 1 drivers ‘played a little bit’ with driving conduct rules at the British Grand Prix, but says stricter protocols would be a recipe for disaster.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc: Stricter racing rules for F1 would be "disaster"

The actions of some drivers during the Silverstone race was thrust in to the spotlight after what appeared to be some robust defensive moves was let go by the FIA stewards.

On several occasions drivers were crowded out to the side of the track after attempting to overtake around the outside, such as Max Verstappen on Mick Schumacher, while there remains debate about Sergio Perez cutting a corner and racing on to gain position.

Several drivers, including Fernando Alonso and Schumacher have said they want to seek some further clarity from F1’s race director ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix after feeling what took place at Silverstone should not be allowed.

But for Leclerc, who found himself crowded out by Lewis Hamilton at the original start and then Verstappen on the restart, reckons there was nothing too wrong with how his rivals battled on track.

“I don't think there was anything outside the limit there,” he said. “Obviously, it was hard racing, but I really enjoyed it again.

“I mean, you can have rules for every situation but then it becomes a disaster and sometimes you just need to let the show go.

“I think we managed the situation well. It was very, very tricky. And all of us played a little bit with the limits and probably me, the first one, because I was in a pretty shitty situation. But I tried to do my best and it was fun.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

Hamilton, who was pushed wide by Perez in the fight for second spot in the closing stages, also saw no grounds for complaint.

“For me, generally it’s clear, and I think the racing between us was great,” he said.

“I would have done exactly the same thing for example as Checo did. That was good racing.”

Hamilton does think, however, that there needs to be some greater clarity about gaining an advantage from running off track and weaving.

“I’ve seen one clip of the time when I overtook them [Perez and Leclerc], and I think Checo went off-track and gained an advantage,” he said.

“In those scenarios, I think as drivers, we’re generally asking for things to be black and white. So you can do this, you can't do that: not that it’s dependent on lots of different things.

Read Also:

“One of the things we’re talking about is weaving when you’re defending. It's always been that you’re only allowed to move once to defend, not several times.

“We’ve just got to continue to work towards consistency. But I think the racing was really great. I don’t think there was anything really bad to take from the weekend. I think we just continue to get stronger in terms of how they apply the rules and clarity.”

Sebastian Vettel said ultimately drivers should take responsibility themselves for knowing if they have been fair with a rival or not.

"We should be the best judges," he said. "And if we push somebody off, and we know it's too much, we should be prepared to get a penalty. Maybe sometimes they [FIA] don't see, and it shouldn't happen, but it happens. But as long as it is fair, even though it's hard and with elbows out and stuff, it's okay."

Additional reporting by Luke Smith and Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1
Previous article

Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1
Next article

What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?

What is delaying confirmation of Red Bull and Porsche’s F1 plans?
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari runs original Prancing Horse logo at Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari runs original Prancing Horse logo at Austrian GP

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run British GP Plus
Formula 1

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster

Leclerc: Divided Ferrari suggestions "untrue" amid Binotto Monaco talks Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Divided Ferrari suggestions "untrue" amid Binotto Monaco talks

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

More
Scuderia Ferrari
The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays British GP
Formula 1

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
1 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.