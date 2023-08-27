Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain
Charles Leclerc says he only kept going with his damaged Ferrari in Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix in the hope that rain would create a chance to score some points.
Leclerc had a collision with Oscar Piastri on the damp first lap of the race before diving into the pits for a switch to intermediates, which proved to be slow as the crew wasn't ready with his tyres.
The team could do nothing about the damage to his floor, and data indicated that he gradually lost more downforce as the race progressed.
He tumbled down the order and, shortly after being demoted to 16th by rookie Liam Lawson, he was called in to retire the car.
Although it did rain again late in the race, it wouldn't have helped Leclerc's cause by that stage.
"Already at the first lap when we had the damage I could feel much more than the guys were telling me on the radio," he said.
"Initially it was five to 10 points [of downforce] was what I've been told, but obviously then we realised it was more than 60, and more than 60 is a different category. After that, after the first lap, it was all uphill.
"We were just waiting for some rain, to be honest. Obviously, it's very tricky to drive a car with 60 points less in the rain, but it also adds a lot of chaos, and you can do something different than others and maybe score one or two points.
"Every point counts, so we didn't want to give up too early. Then we understood that the rain wouldn't come, even though now it came, but it would have been too late."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Regarding the clash with Piastri, he said: "We were in wet conditions with slicks, it was such a slight touch but for some reason, it had huge consequences on my car, so a shame."
Leclerc's life was made even more difficult by his slow lap one pitstop, but he had no regrets about making a late call to come in.
"I did call for it, in the last corner, so very late," he said. "But obviously looking at the [weather] situation in the last corner I was very sure that even if we had lost five or six seconds at the pitstop, we would recover them during one lap easily.
"I expected to lose some time, we could have optimised it as a team just for the guys to be ready a little bit earlier in those types of situations, but apart from that I think it was the right choice."
Leclerc admitted that Zandvoort was one of the toughest race of what has already been a difficult season for him.
"In terms of results obviously with a DNF like this it's not good, but it's been an extremely difficult weekend," he said.
"In terms of balance, it is probably the most difficult weekend of the season and driveability of the car, so we need to look into it, because the last two or three races were getting better on that side of things - and for some reason it was not this weekend."
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash
Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet
Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP
Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag
F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Latest news
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.