Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes F1 star Russell thinks MotoGP is “bold” to not test sprint races first Next / Alfa Romeo to end Sauber F1 ties at the end of 2023
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Leclerc set to start Belgian GP from back of grid after power unit changes

Charles Leclerc is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Ferrari opted to take a new Formula 1 power unit for this weekend.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Leclerc set to start Belgian GP from back of grid after power unit changes

Leclerc currently sits 80 points behind Red Bull rival Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship, but will need to fight his way back up the order after Ferrari’s decision to fit a new power unit.

Ferrari opted for Spa due to the overtaking opportunities afforded by the high-speed layout in Belgium, giving Leclerc a better chance to battle his way through the field compared to a more technical track such as Zandvoort.

The move will also allow Leclerc to drive with the upgraded hybrid system on his Ferrari power unit, which will debut this weekend. He will also use a new gearbox at Spa.

The changes to the power unit are set to be confirmed by the FIA over the race weekend, and will mark Leclerc’s second back-of-grid start of the season after he also took a raft of fresh power unit elements for the Canadian Grand Prix back in June.

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate, Carlos Sainz, will not take a new power unit at Spa thanks to his fresher engine, leaving the team’s hopes of success in Belgium largely hinging on the Spaniard.

Leclerc has already suffered engine reliability issues this season that forced him to retire while leading in both Spain and Azerbaijan, causing him to lose ground on Verstappen in the title race.

But Leclerc may not be alone in taking a grid penalty for Spa, with Verstappen saying on Thursday that Spa that “everyone still needs to take penalties as well”, which would make it hard to become relaxed about his title chances.

Read Also:

Leclerc admitted on Thursday that fighting back to beat Verstappen to the championship would be a “very difficult challenge” given the points gap, but that he still believed he was in contention for the championship.

shares
comments
Mercedes F1 star Russell thinks MotoGP is “bold” to not test sprint races first
Previous article

Mercedes F1 star Russell thinks MotoGP is “bold” to not test sprint races first
Next article

Alfa Romeo to end Sauber F1 ties at the end of 2023

Alfa Romeo to end Sauber F1 ties at the end of 2023
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal"

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs Belgian GP
Formula 1

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival "a very difficult challenge" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival "a very difficult challenge"

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing
Formula 1

Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing

Binotto exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult in F1 but Ferrari is united
Formula 1

Binotto exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult in F1 but Ferrari is united

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus
Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

Latest news

Russell: Verstappen can comfortably win Belgian GP from 15th
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Verstappen can comfortably win Belgian GP from 15th

Mercedes Formula 1's George Russell believes Max Verstappen will be able to win Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix "pretty comfortably" despite starting from 15th on the grid.

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal"

Charles Leclerc brushed off Ferrari’s tyre mix up in Spa Formula 1 qualifying after the wrong set was fitted for his first Q3 run, calling it “no big deal”.

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"

Max Verstappen thinks it will be a "shame" if he doesn’t end up on the podium for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, despite being set to start from 15th on the grid.

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has urged the Scuderia to "keep digging" for answers on why Red Bull is so much quicker after being outclassed in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
7 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
21 h
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.