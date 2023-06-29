Subscribe
Previous / Damon Hill predicts synthetic fuel future for F1 Next / Hamilton suggests new car R&D deadline to level F1 playing field
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc reveals he and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks

Charles Leclerc has revealed he and Ferrari have “slowly” begun to discuss an extension to his Formula 1 contract, which currently runs out at the end of 2024.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

There has been intense speculation about Leclerc’s Ferrari future after his and the team’s title challenge in 2022 fell apart.

The Scuderia’s SF-23 package this year has been running well adrift of Red Bull’s class leading RB19.

During the early rounds of the season, Leclerc was linked with Mercedes as the German manufacturer is yet to sign Lewis Hamilton to a new deal alongside George Russell – talk that was quickly quashed by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur also said back at the Australian Grand Prix in April that he was “not scared at all” about the possibility of losing Leclerc post-2024 and that it was then “not the right moment” to start negotiations about a possible extension.

But outside speculation has continued to mount about Leclerc’s future with Ferrari after his recent qualifying problems in Spain and Canada.

In Montreal, the Monegasque driver openly criticised his team for its decision not to change to slicks early in the wet Q2 session where he was subsequently knocked out, but afterwards Vasseur insisted his driver had later said “Ok, I was wrong” following internal discussions.

Ahead of the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, Autosport asked Leclerc if he had begun talks about extending his new deal following his team-mate Carlos Sainz explaining he wanted his own Ferrari future sorted this winter and Leclerc replied: “Slowly.

“We’re starting slowly to speak about it, yes.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

But Leclerc said that unlike Sainz, he does not “have any particular deadlines” for doing a new deal with Ferrari as he feels “like a year-and-a-half is a long way to go”.

“To be honest, it’s not really on my mind yet,” he added. “When I say we slowly started talking about it, it’s just here and there, but nothing special, nothing specific.”

Shortly afterwards, Leclerc appeared to row back on his previous comments, saying the discussions he had had with Ferrari were “just jokes here and there – nothing formal or specific”.

Read Also:

Then, in response to a subsequent question asking if he would also be keeping his options to possibly move to another team in 2025 open, Leclerc insisted that “I love Ferrari, so I’m happy here”.

“I’m not saying that [I want to keep my options open],” he explained.

“Ferrari has been the team that has helped me to get to where I am. [I’ve] never hidden that I’ve always been extremely happy to be in Ferrari.

“Of course, the team and I are not happy with where we are at the moment, but I think we’re all working in the right direction.

“And I am confident that we are working in the right direction. And, again, I love Ferrari, so I’m happy here.”

Regarding media discussion on hypothetical moves to Mercedes or elsewhere in his F1 future, Leclerc acknowledged that “it’s probably the first time in my career that I’m in this position” after his promotion from Ferrari junior entering F1 with Sauber in 2018 to the works squad the following year.

“I don’t think [that’s] because nobody wanted me in the past, it’s just because the nature of the contract it’s the first time in my career that I actually get closer to a deal to end in Formula 1,” he added.

“And all of the other changes I’ve made until now – basically Sauber to Ferrari was quite straightforward.

“So, it is a different situation I find myself in in my career. But I don’t mind – I’m just focusing on driving, I just hope to win as quickly as possible in Ferrari for now and then we will see.”

shares
comments

Damon Hill predicts synthetic fuel future for F1

Hamilton suggests new car R&D deadline to level F1 playing field
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen sees off Leclerc for pole by 0.048s

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen sees off Leclerc for pole by 0.048s

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen sees off Leclerc for pole by 0.048s F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen sees off Leclerc for pole by 0.048s

The unique F1 upgrade Haas hopes will solve its race tyre dramas

The unique F1 upgrade Haas hopes will solve its race tyre dramas

Formula 1
Austrian GP

The unique F1 upgrade Haas hopes will solve its race tyre dramas The unique F1 upgrade Haas hopes will solve its race tyre dramas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Latest news

Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying Verstappen summoned over impeding Magnussen in F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

"Urgent attention" needed to avoid F1 2026 rules ruining racing - Horner

"Urgent attention" needed to avoid F1 2026 rules ruining racing - Horner

F1 Formula 1

"Urgent attention" needed to avoid F1 2026 rules ruining racing - Horner "Urgent attention" needed to avoid F1 2026 rules ruining racing - Horner

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe