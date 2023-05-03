Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Charles Leclerc is definitely a long-term option for his Formula 1 team, but has ruled out any imminent move for the Ferrari ace.
Speculation emerged in recent weeks that Leclerc was in talks with Mercedes as it ponders a possible replacement if Lewis Hamilton does not stay in to next year.
But Leclerc himself denied there had been any contact with Mercedes nor its boss Wolff – although he intriguingly added the word ‘yet’ at the end of his sentence.
Speaking at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Wolff himself also rubbished suggestions that dialogue had opened between the team and the Monegasque driver.
However, he said it would be foolish of the squad to ignore Leclerc as an option for the longer term.
“Charles is a super guy and, for the long-term future, someone you need to always have on your radar. And that's clear. But not for the short and the medium term.”
Wolff explained that the only time he had personally spoken to Leclerc recently was when they bumped in to each other at Melbourne airport on their return from the Australian Grand Prix.
Leclerc’s current deal at Ferrari runs until the end of the 2024 season, with current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton out of contract at the end of this year.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
“I think nobody doubts Charles' ability. He is a good guy,” added Wolff.
“The only time I talked with him was when we discussed where the gate is in Melbourne when we boarded the plane. No contact otherwise.
“I think he's 100% committed and loyal to Ferrari with his contract. And in the same way we are 100% committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis.”
Mercedes and Hamilton have yet to sit down and sort a contract extension, with their focus in recent weeks having been in trying to address the problems the team is facing with its W14.
But even though Mercedes has fallen short of the title ambitions that Hamilton wants, Wolff thinks the team still offers enough to keep the seven-time champion interested in staying.
“I think he feels very much that he's strong, and we feel the same,” he said.
“We are not going to race for a drivers’ championship this year. That is what it looks like at the moment. And we just need to give him a car that can do that.
“Hopefully we can get our package to a winning package this season and then have something that can bring him his eighth title.
“I've no doubt that he's motivated to achieve that. So that's what he loves to do. That is his ability. We have a great relationship, personally myself with him and within the team. It's one of the strong pillars in the last 10 years. So we're in a really good place.”
Related video
2023 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Vettel to drive some of his F1 car collection at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise
Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise Why Ferrari is not getting carried away with Baku F1 last stint promise
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2 Leclerc: Red Bull in "another league" with Baku F1 1-2
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"
Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process" Wolff: Mercedes F1 car revamp under cost cap a "painful process"
Mercedes: F1 ride control gains more critical than downforce improvements
Mercedes: F1 ride control gains more critical than downforce improvements Mercedes: F1 ride control gains more critical than downforce improvements
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Latest news
Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes
Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes
Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP
Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem
Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.