2023 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Straight from the first sprint race weekend at the Azerbaijan GP, where Sergio Perez won both the sprint and main race for Red Bull, F1 travels almost 7000 miles to Miami for the second-ever race at around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Red Bull remains the team to beat after recording its third 1-2 from the opening four rounds, with Ferrari hoping its upgrades help improve its race pace, having been a match for its F1 rivals in qualifying as Charles Leclerc claimed poles for both the sprint and grand prix in Baku.

Insight: 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The reigning F1 constructors' championship-winner has strengthened its technical department as Adrian Newey agreed a contract extension at the Milton Keynes squad.

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the inaugural Miami GP 12 months ago, overhauling polesitter Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz completing the podium for Ferrari.

Full 2023 Miami GP session timings

Friday 5 May 2023

Free Practice 1: 7:00pm-8:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 10:30pm-11:30pm BST (5:30pm-6:30pm local)

Saturday 6 May 2023

Free Practice 3: 5:30pm-6:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)

Qualifying: 9:00pm-10:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 7 May 2023

Race: 8:30pm BST (3:30pm local)

Miami makes its second appearance on the F1 calendar this weekend Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Sunday morning (qualifying) or Monday morning (grand prix) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Miami GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event

Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Miami GP race starting from 7:00pm on Sky Sports F1 and at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 8:30pm.

When can I watch the Miami GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: Qualifying – 8:30am Sunday, Grand Prix – 9:30am Monday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Miami GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix.

Verstappen was joined on the podium by the two Ferraris in last year's inaugural race Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Will the Miami GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Miami GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Miami GP

Miami is set for hot and mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a moderate chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 30 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with sunny conditions and a threat of showers.