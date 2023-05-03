Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff Next / Why F1 works so well for Hard Rock
Formula 1 News

Vettel to drive some of his F1 car collection at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and is due to drive F1 cars from his own collection up the hill.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell with his Williams FW14B and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of last season, last appeared at the Goodwood event in 2012 when he piloted the RB7 he took to the previous year’s title.

Now he will return and is due to drive some of the significant F1 cars he owns, including Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams FW14B and his ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/8 from 1993, up the hill over the 15-16 July weekend.

All the cars Vettel drives at the event will be powered by sustainable fuels, following the ‘Race without Trace’ initiative he launched last year at Silverstone when he drove the FW14B using e-fuels.

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” said Vettel.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today, and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

It is estimated that 20% of the cars in action at this year’s Festival of Speed, the 30th edition of the event, will be powered by alternative methods, whether electric, hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

The Duke of Richmond added: “I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer.

“I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the hill.

“His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Porsche will be the celebrated marque at this year’s event.

The manufacturer is recognising the 75th anniversary of the creation of its first car this year – the same milestone the Goodwood circuit is also commemorating – and a special parade of Porsches will take to the hill.

shares
comments

Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff

Why F1 works so well for Hard Rock
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
Sharp stuns with British F4 victory from 20th as BTCC supports get under way

Sharp stuns with British F4 victory from 20th as BTCC supports get under way

National

Sharp stuns with British F4 victory from 20th as BTCC supports get under way Sharp stuns with British F4 victory from 20th as BTCC supports get under way

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

National

The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports The drivers to watch among the 2023 BTCC supports

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Plus
Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Jerez May testing

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe