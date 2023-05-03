Vettel to drive some of his F1 car collection at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and is due to drive F1 cars from his own collection up the hill.
Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of last season, last appeared at the Goodwood event in 2012 when he piloted the RB7 he took to the previous year’s title.
Now he will return and is due to drive some of the significant F1 cars he owns, including Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams FW14B and his ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/8 from 1993, up the hill over the 15-16 July weekend.
All the cars Vettel drives at the event will be powered by sustainable fuels, following the ‘Race without Trace’ initiative he launched last year at Silverstone when he drove the FW14B using e-fuels.
“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” said Vettel.
“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.
“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today, and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”
Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
It is estimated that 20% of the cars in action at this year’s Festival of Speed, the 30th edition of the event, will be powered by alternative methods, whether electric, hydrogen or synthetic fuels.
The Duke of Richmond added: “I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer.
“I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the hill.
“His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”
Meanwhile, it has been announced that Porsche will be the celebrated marque at this year’s event.
The manufacturer is recognising the 75th anniversary of the creation of its first car this year – the same milestone the Goodwood circuit is also commemorating – and a special parade of Porsches will take to the hill.
Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff
Why F1 works so well for Hard Rock
Latest news
Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes
Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes
Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP
Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release
Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem
Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.