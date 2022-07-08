Tickets Subscribe
Charles Leclerc says he "just wants a clean race" in Saturday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint contest following a "disaster" recent run for the Ferrari driver.

Matt Kew
By:
Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster

Leclerc narrowly missed pole for the second sprint race of the 2022 Formula 1 season after a strong final sector from Max Verstappen wrested top spot in the dying seconds of qualifying.

The Monegasque driver had sat provisionally in first place after his final run in a twice red-flagged Q3, owing to shunts from both Mercedes drivers, before being eclipsed by Verstappen by 0.029s.

When asked for his mindset for the sprint race, though, Leclerc did not specifically target the win but instead touted an upturn in form.

This follows his two engine failures while leading in Spain and Azerbaijan before strategy errors that cost Ferrari possible 1-2s at Monaco and Silverstone - the latter giving cause for team principal Mattia Binotto to address his driver and attempt to quell some frustration before facing the media.

Leclerc said: “I just want to have a clean race. Obviously, there's been five races that it's [been] a bit of a disaster on my side.

“So, I just hope that everything will go clean, and that we can finally score the points that we deserve.”

Reflecting on the thrilling qualifying session in Austria, Leclerc said he had potentially lost out by a drop in tyre temperatures as a legacy of the two red flag interruptions.

He reckoned: “I think we are all three very, very close, so it was an exciting qualifying.

“In the last lap I struggled a little bit bringing the tyres back after such a long time in the pits.

“But Max was just a little bit quicker. So, congrats to him. Hopefully we'll have an exciting race tomorrow.”

Team-mate Carlos Sainz, who will start the sprint contest in third, similarly suffered from tyre warm-up issues that meant he found it difficult to ‘trust’ the car.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

He added: “When you look back, and you see how close it is, you go back to the lap and find places where you've left that tenth of a second that could have given us pole.

Read Also:

“But I'm sure these two guys [Verstappen and Leclerc] also know more or less where they lost it or where they gained it.

“The good thing is that we put a good lap there at the end of Q3.

“It wasn't easy because the tyres were very cold after the red flag. “Trusting the car into Turn 1, into Turn 3 wasn't the easiest.

“I know where the lap time is. I just wish I could have done it a little bit better.”

Verstappen reckoned: “It was very long wait, of course, between the two runs. That's never great. Once you are in a rhythm, it's nice to just keep on going.

“There are not that many corners. But the corners you have are quite tricky and easy to make a mistake.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
1 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
