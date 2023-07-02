Subscribe
Previous / Ill Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend Next / Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull in F1

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari’s “maximised” performance in the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix shows the team has “still a lot of work to do” to catch Formula 1 rival Red Bull.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Leclerc scored only the second podium of the season for the Scuderia as he claimed second place at the Red Bull Ring. The Monegasque also finished third in round four in Azerbaijan.

He enjoyed a 10-lap spell in the lead by undercutting dominant race winner Max Verstappen during an early virtual safety car but was repassed and fell 24 seconds behind the lead Red Bull.

That gap fell to 5s at the flag since Verstappen made a late pitstop to successfully chase the bonus point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

After running second in qualifying on Friday, the improved result and ability to put some early pressure on Verstappen left Leclerc to suppose Ferrari had “maximised” its potential on Sunday.

However, he reckoned that what turned out to be a comfortable 1-3 result for Red Bull proved the team has “still a lot of work to do” to catch the pair of RB19s.

Leclerc said: “I think Friday and today we have maximised what we had, really.

“It's more yesterday that I was off the pace [Leclerc finished 12th in the sprint race]. But it's good to be back on the podium.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“The [revised front wing and floor] upgrades that we brought on the car made me feel a little bit better in those conditions, which is looking good for the future.

“The team has done an excellent job by bringing these upgrades earlier. So that's great. But obviously there's still a lot of work to do, because Max and [Perez] had a lot of pace.”

Asked about the aggressive early stop that enabled Leclerc to take the lead to end Verstappen’s run of 249 consecutive laps in first place, the Ferrari driver said: “We are struggling quite a lot in dirty air, so I was trying to get the track position even though we knew that on the long term for the whole race, it will have been difficult to keep Max behind with the race pace he had.

“I tried but it wasn't enough. But at least it's good to be back on the podium, especially after the last few races that have been a bit more difficult.”

Leclerc did add that the British GP at Silverstone this coming weekend has historically suited Ferrari so that, with the new upgrades, the SF-23s can provide “a bit more of a challenge to the Red Bulls”.

shares
comments

Ill Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result
Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from F1 Austrian GP result

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from F1 Austrian GP result

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from F1 Austrian GP result Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from F1 Austrian GP result

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

F1 Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

F1 Formula 1

F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe