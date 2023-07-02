Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result
Aston Martin Formula 1 team has lodged a protest on Sunday evening against the result of the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Silverstone team took a double points finish at the Red Bull Ring, with Fernando Alonso finishing sixth and Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.
The team initially refused to disclose what the grounds for its protest were, but the FIA soon confirmed that Aston took issue with the manner in which the stewards applied track limits penalties.
"A protest has been lodged by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team against the provisional classification," said an FIA statement.
"The protest claims that a number of cars were not penalised for a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations. A hearing will be conducted at 1830 hrs.
"In the meantime, the Stewards, having become aware of the existence of a number of deleted laps (due to exceeding track limits) that were drawn to our attention after the receipt of the protest, have requested Race Control to perform a reconciliation of all deleted laps with penalties applied.
"We note that Race Control dealt with in excess of 100 deleted laps during the race."
Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Spielberg race was littered by track limit offences, with eight drivers hit with five-second penalties for crossing the white lines, mainly in Turns 9 and 10.
Alonso finished within five seconds of Norris' McLaren, while Stroll equally finished close behind Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.
Any more five-second penalties would therefore move both drivers up a position.
The race was won at a canter by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who kept the Milton Keynes team's streak of winning all 2023 races intact with a commanding drive.
Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach
Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach
Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed
Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Latest news
Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win
Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win
Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics
Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of F1's biggest safety topics
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix
F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen
F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen F1’s 2026 car plans look “pretty terrible” says Verstappen
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.