Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Leclerc: Ferrari is “too far away” from front in Mexico F1 GP

Charles Leclerc feels Ferrari is “too far away” from the fight at the front of the Formula 1 grid at this weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix. 

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Just one week on from the Monegasque taking pole position for the United States Grand Prix, Leclerc feels his Italian squad is more on the back foot in Mexico City. 

He and team-mate Carlos Sainz are battling to extract enough pace from the car over a single lap, with their task made all the more difficult by the aggressive characteristics of the available soft tyre. 

So, despite Leclerc ending second free practice on Friday third-quickest, just 0.266 seconds behind pace-setting Max Verstappen, he offered a downbeat assessment of where things were at. 

“We've still got a lot of work to do, because the McLaren seems to be extremely strong,” said Leclerc. 

“Obviously, the Red Bull and Max [Verstappen] seem to be very, very strong. Mercedes is a bit more difficult to read into for now, but focusing on ourselves, we know what are the areas we need to work on and hopefully that will help us to do a step forward.” 

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Asked about the chances of topping qualifying for the second weekend running, Leclerc said: “Oh, it will be a huge surprise if we do pole position, but never say never.  

“It's a tricky track. It's very difficult to put a lap together, but I feel like this weekend we are a bit too far away.” 

Read Also:

Sainz, who ended FP2 in 11th spot, explained that Ferrari was struggling with rear grip 

“It's been a tricky day for us,” he said. “To be honest, I think we expected to be a bit more competitive but, for one reason or another, we didn't seem to nail the balance. 

“Especially over one lap we seem to struggle quite a lot with the rear grip, and it is our main point of focus for [qualifying].  

“That soft tyre is quite soft, and it overheats pretty quickly and it gets you in trouble. So yeah, now we're going to focus and see if we can improve our one-lap pace. The field seems to be really, really tight, so I think it's going to be a tough fight through Q1, Q2 and Q3.” 

shares
comments
Previous article Krack: Mexico FP2 times “not a true reflection” of Aston Martin F1 form
Next article Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge

Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge

Formula 1

Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge Massa surprised by Ben Sulayem claims over 2008 F1 title legal challenge

Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP

Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP Russell: “Not enough fuel” hid Mercedes F1 upgrade potential in US GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Charles Leclerc
More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari

Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari

How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence

How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More
Ferrari
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start

Formula 1
United States GP

Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar

Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season

Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win

Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win

Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024

Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024

SUP Supercars
Surfers Paradise

Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024 Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe