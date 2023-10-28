Leclerc: Ferrari is “too far away” from front in Mexico F1 GP
Charles Leclerc feels Ferrari is “too far away” from the fight at the front of the Formula 1 grid at this weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix.
Just one week on from the Monegasque taking pole position for the United States Grand Prix, Leclerc feels his Italian squad is more on the back foot in Mexico City.
He and team-mate Carlos Sainz are battling to extract enough pace from the car over a single lap, with their task made all the more difficult by the aggressive characteristics of the available soft tyre.
So, despite Leclerc ending second free practice on Friday third-quickest, just 0.266 seconds behind pace-setting Max Verstappen, he offered a downbeat assessment of where things were at.
“We've still got a lot of work to do, because the McLaren seems to be extremely strong,” said Leclerc.
“Obviously, the Red Bull and Max [Verstappen] seem to be very, very strong. Mercedes is a bit more difficult to read into for now, but focusing on ourselves, we know what are the areas we need to work on and hopefully that will help us to do a step forward.”
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Asked about the chances of topping qualifying for the second weekend running, Leclerc said: “Oh, it will be a huge surprise if we do pole position, but never say never.
“It's a tricky track. It's very difficult to put a lap together, but I feel like this weekend we are a bit too far away.”
Sainz, who ended FP2 in 11th spot, explained that Ferrari was struggling with rear grip
“It's been a tricky day for us,” he said. “To be honest, I think we expected to be a bit more competitive but, for one reason or another, we didn't seem to nail the balance.
“Especially over one lap we seem to struggle quite a lot with the rear grip, and it is our main point of focus for [qualifying].
“That soft tyre is quite soft, and it overheats pretty quickly and it gets you in trouble. So yeah, now we're going to focus and see if we can improve our one-lap pace. The field seems to be really, really tight, so I think it's going to be a tough fight through Q1, Q2 and Q3.”
Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari
Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari Leclerc: Austin F1 DSQ a "complete surprise" for Ferrari
How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence
How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence How Ferrari's F1 upgrades have boosted Leclerc's confidence
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start
Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start Sainz pulled “Monaco Loews” move on Hamilton at F1 US GP start
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Latest news
Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season
Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season Carpenter explains ECR's change of approach for "more focused" 2024 IndyCar season
Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win
Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for Central European WRC win
Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024
Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024 Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Albon challenges
Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.