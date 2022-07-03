Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes Next / Alonso: Battery charge timing cost me better British GP grid spot
Formula 1 / British GP News

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

Nicholas Latifi hopes that his top 10 qualifying performance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix is “not a flash”, as he admits that he needs to perform consistently well.

Adam Cooper
By:
Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

At Silverstone the Williams driver made it out of Q2 for the first time in his F1 career, but then had an off on his first flying lap in Q3 on Saturday.

Due to suspected damage he subsequently didn’t log a representative flying lap time, and thus had to settle for 10th place.

Latifi’s strong performance came after he has struggled to come to terms with the FW44 this year against a background of doubts about his future at the Grove team.

The Canadian said that making Q3 was good for his confidence but conceded that he has to continue to put in good performances.

"It doesn't really give me any more let's say relief or comfort,” he said. “I mean, it's naturally a confidence booster, and it is positive.

“And I know I am capable of these performances, and I could drive as quick as I need to drive to know that I deserve to be in F1 when things are going right.

“I mean, we saw that last year on many occasions and see what George [Russell] is doing this year in a much more competitive car. Things have not been going well this year, there's no secret about that. And, again, it is building some confidence. Momentum is maybe a strong word, because it's one good result.

“I don't mean Q3 every race because that's unrealistic, but a strong performance consistently is more what's needed, and not just a flash. I hope this is not a flash, we'll see after the coming sessions.

“But that's what's going to be needed. So I don't really think much relief in this result, but I obviously take a lot of satisfaction.”

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Photo by: FIA Pool

Latifi said that the wet session had worked in his favour and that his team had made the right calls.

“It does always feel nicer, as I'm sure George could attest to last year as well, when you know you're doing it in a car that really shouldn't be there," he said. "And you do hope that when it rains, the opportunities present themselves.

“Things were feeling good out of the pits. You hope that when it feels good, the lap time translates into being good as well, which hasn't really always been the case so far this year for me.

“So that was obviously nice, and you just try and build in that rhythm. And I think the team did a good job of placing me in a good place on track. And I think that was also crucial.

“We saw in Q2 it was important to get those laps in early when the weather changed. So obviously there was a great job done by them as well, and I did the laps at the time that I needed to."

In stark contrast, Latifi’s team-mate Alex Albon had a frustrating afternoon with the updated version of the FW44, finding himself stranded in 16th place after struggling to get a quick lap in at the end of Q1.

“I was just frustrated more than angry,” he said. “We should have got into Q2 and really maybe even Q3. We tend to do quite well in these conditions and every time we are out on track we are normally in the top 10.

“We tried to do a cool down lap before the last lap to try and put everything in the best window, but I think the track was too wet and too cold to be able to do one."

shares
comments

