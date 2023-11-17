Las Vegas GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Photo by: Erik Junius
Alpine A523 detail
A new front wing configuration is available to Alpine in Las Vegas, with a trim made across the span of the upper flaps’ trailing edge but more so at the inboard end, including the static section alongside the nose.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60 detail
McLaren also has a trimmed upper flap on its front wing to balance the downforce level with the chosen rear wing specification.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A523 detail
To capture data, Alpine mounted a sensor atop the floor, while the cables have been semi-embedded in the floor.
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
Aston Martin has a new rear cooling outlet arrangement for Las Vegas, owing to the lower temperatures.
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail
At the front of the car, a shallower upper flap profile is in use, to balance downforce levels front-to-rear.
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Alpine A523 technical detail
Alpine has paired its low downforce rear wing with just a single beam wing element, to reduce downforce and drag for the high speed street track.
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
Alpine A523 technical detail
The rear wing being employed is the same specification as the one used by the team at the Italian Grand Prix, which highlights how little downforce its running.
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
McLaren has opted to produce a bespoke rear wing and beam wing solution that reduces downforce and drag for this specific circuit.
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
A wider shot of the MCL60 shows the straight edge being used across the span of the front wing’s mainplane, rather than the spoon-shaped variant we’re used to seeing employed. This view also affords us a glimpse of how deep the gulley is at the rear of the sidepod downwash ramp.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60 diffuser technical detail
A rear view of the new bi-plane beam wing arrangement being employed on the MCL60 in Las Vegas.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT04 halo detail
AlphaTauri has mounted a kiel probe array inside the AT04’s airbox to gather data during Free Practice.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR23 diffuser technical detail
A solo beam wing element is in use on the Aston AMR23, as the team looks to shed some downforce and drag for the event.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF-23 rear technical detail
Ferrari is finally making use of a rear wing specification we haven’t seen it use since Belgium, with its version of the open-ended endplate and tip section employed once more. Also note the curved profile in the centre of the upper flap’s trailing edge, which also has a Gurney flap applied.
Photo by: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail
A close up of the airfoil-shaped slot gap separator brackets mounted between the upper two elements of the front wing on the Ferrari SF-23.
Photo by: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail
A close up of the SF-23’s nose and front wing assembly without the vanity panel in place gives us an insight into the design of the crash structure and how the external fascia is added.
Photo by: Uncredited
Williams FW45 technical detail
The Williams FW45 being prepared with a low downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing assembly. We’re also treated to a view beneath the front brake drum, as the team uses various channels to funnel airflow to the internal components, while being mindful of their aerodynamic influence.
Photo by: Uncredited
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
An overview of the lower downforce front wing that Ferrari will employ in Vegas, with the upper flap trimmed to balance the car front-to-rear owing to choices at the rear of the car.
Photo by: Erik Junius
AlphaTauri AT04
AlphaTauri mechanics prepare the AT04 for action, and we’re treated to a view of the front brake arrangement, owing to the fairings not all being in place.
