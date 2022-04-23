Krack: “Smiling faces” at Aston Martin F1 team for first time in 2022

The team had not previously got a car into Q3 in 2022, and the performance came after a disastrous Australian Grand Prix weekend, when Vettel and team-mate Lance Stroll had four crashes between them.

Stroll made into Q2 in Imola, but was then caught out by the red flags and rain, and had to settle for 15th.

Krack said that Vettel’s performance was a positive for the team, but conceded that there are still bigger issues.

“As you can imagine, after the first three races, it was a booster for the morale,” he said ahead of Saturday’s sprint event. “The first time I saw smiling faces was yesterday. I think it was good to enjoy the moment yesterday, but today is another day.

“The problems are not disappearing overnight. But you have to enjoy the moment when it is the time to enjoy.”

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough said that Imola qualifying came as a relief after the Melbourne weekend, as clean running allowed both drivers to find confidence in the car and pull off a stronger run programme.

“We just needed laps on the board,” he told Autosport about Aston Martin's Friday at Imola. “We needed two cars in one piece still at the end of the day, and both drivers did that. Just chipping away all the time. Circumstances didn't go quite our way, but it was the same for a lot of people down the pitlane.

“I think it was definitely one of those days where it was just about trying to get clean laps on the right tyres at the right time.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“In Q3 the timing meant Seb never got a good clean lap in. Definitely a lot more potential in the car, so a bit frustrated. But anyway, it's nice to be frustrated with a car in Q3 and both cars through Q1!

“We've not done that so far this year, and definitely looked a bit more competitive in these conditions.”

Despite the positivity, Krack acknowledged that it might be hard for Vettel to hang on to his position in the sprint: “I do not believe that the car is standing where it is supposed to stand from a performance point of view. But that does not mean that we're not going to give a hard time to the people around us and behind us.”

Vettel added that ninth place was a “great result” even though the session didn’t go entirely to plan.

“I think we take it,” said the German. “Obviously we qualified today where we normally wouldn't belong. So that's a really good effort. I had maybe a slow start, but I needed a little bit more time with the car to get a feel in Q1 and Q2, but when it mattered, it was there.

“And the first run the Q2 was good, which was crucial to get to Q3. In Q3 I think it would be nice to have had a proper lap, because I only had a look-see. And then the second attempt I was braking too late and went wide in Turn 2, but then it was all red flags from there, so a bit of an anti-climax to finish.

“But overall a great result for us first time in Q3 this year for the team. First time, both cars in Q2 this year.”