Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"
Formula 1 News

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

The promoters of the Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix have revealed that Russia's new Igora Drive venue will be lengthened to 5km ahead of F1's arrival in 2023. 

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

Last week it was announced the Russian Grand Prix would switch in 2023 from Sochi to the Igora Drive venue near St. Petersburg, on a Hermann Tilke-designed circuit. 

The newly built track is part of the Igora ski resort some 50km north of St Petersburg towards the Finnish border, nestled in between the Gulf of Finland and the scenic Lake Ladoga. 

The Igora Drive circuit, which opened in 2019, has so far only hosted domestic series - with expected visits from the DTM and W Series thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In order to accommodate F1 cars, the current 4km track will receive a planned 1km extension, featuring longer straights and a fast final loop featuring dramatic elevation changes. 

Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Alexey Titov - the CEO of Russian GP promoter Rosgonski - said the changes will make the track "an exciting sight", also featuring banked corners. 

"There is a plan that the track is going to be lengthened," Titov said. "In the current configuration it is closer to the end of the list in length if we compare it with other tracks in the Formula 1 calendar.

"Therefore, it needs to be made longer. A little more elevation difference will be added, some turns will become banked, so from a sporting point of view it will be an exciting sight." 

A track map posted by the promoter on social media revealed the current final sequence of slow corners connecting the front and back straight will be bypassed. 

Igora Drive Autodrom map

Igora Drive Autodrom map

Photo by: Rosgonki

Instead, cars will swoop into a rollercoaster final loop featuring several left-hand apexes followed by a sharp right-hand hairpin, going up and down a 12% hill. 

The 1km extension, which will take Igora Drive's total length from 4.08km to 5.18km, also ensures both straights will be lengthened to make overtaking in modern F1 cars more feasible. 

In addition to the track extension, work will focus on increasing the venue's infrastructure including adding several garages for F1 teams. 

Most existing facilities will remain unchanged however, as the expansion was planned from the start in case Igora Drive would be able to attract F1. 

"There will definitely not be a global restructuring," Titov explained. "In terms of size, the facility is not much different from European tracks if we talk about the main infrastructure, such as the main grandstand, the pit building and so on. 

"Therefore, there will definitely not be any restructuring, but we will expand or lengthen a number of zones. 

"There are really not enough garages, we will increase their number. But this is solved by temporary structures and neat aesthetic extensions to the building." 

Titov said the facility received the thumbs up from both FIA president Jean Todt as well as F1 chief Stefano Domenicali, who visited Igora last week. 

"We received a very large number of positive reviews from [Domenicali]," Titov added. 

"Of course, there are comments on the necessary points we need to pay attention to, so that the circuit is more applicable to Formula 1. But these are all comments of a technical nature."

shares
comments

Related video

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Previous article

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

21 h
2
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

20 min
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

1 d
4
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

48 min
5
Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

19 h
Latest news
Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
F1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

20m
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
F1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

48m
Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
F1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

50m
AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car
F1

AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car

18 h
Russian GP not ruling out alternating F1 race between Sochi and Igora Drive
F1

Russian GP not ruling out alternating F1 race between Sochi and Igora Drive

19 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

More
Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car
Formula 1

AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Trending Today

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
48m
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
19 h
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.