Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Analysis

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

By:

Formula 1 chiefs caused a stir ahead of last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix when it was revealed that there would be a clampdown on ultra fast pitstops.

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

Concerned that teams had started to automate some of their processes, given the consistency at which the two-second stationary time was being met and even beaten, the FIA issued a technical directive that will take hold from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The directive takes a swipe at the pitstop equipment and specifically a clause in the technical regulations – Article 12.8.4 - that stipulates “Any sensor systems may only act passively”.

The inference from this was that some teams may have stumbled into a grey area in that regard.

We know that the teams have systems that connect their wheel guns with the pit gantry and the traffic light system that signals the driver to commence his getaway when the pitstop is considered complete.

It’s at this point that the focus switches to whether these systems are ‘passive’ and the information is just logged: or that information is being used ‘actively’ to trigger the next phase of the stop.

This then opens up the debate about whether such behaviour has helped teams effectively exceed the typical human reaction time, which is measured at around 200-250 milliseconds.

If a team has a system that automatically triggers the next part of the pitstop as soon as a sensor detects it, then it can shave off the reaction time at each element of the stop: which can add up to a few tenths of a second.

It is why the FIA now wants there to be a minimum reaction time from each of the major process during the pit stop: 0.15 seconds from the wheels being on the car to the jack being lowered, and 0.2 seconds from the car being lowered to it being released.

These requirements will obviously slow the fastest of pit stops by a small margin, as some of the teams have clearly got to a point where they’d been operating beyond the new limits.

Clearly the team that has the most to lose with the new pitstop procedures is Red Bull, as it has had the quickest stop six times in the opening eight races.

Three of its stops have been below two seconds, a time that no-one else has troubled so far this season, with Aston Martin providing the quickest non-Red Bull stop with a 2.08s in Portugal.

It’s not just about the stop

The closeness of the field and the strategic impact of drivers being within each other’s ‘pit window’ is also putting more of an onus on the various phases of a stop this season too.

The error during Valtteri Bottas’s stop at the Monaco Grand Prix shows how even the smallest deviation can have dramatic consequences.

McLaren pit crew members attempt to assist Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pit lane

McLaren pit crew members attempt to assist Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pit lane

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Bottas's pit lane spin in Austria also highlights a desire to improve the speed through the entire pit lane sequence, as tenths can be found in the braking and acceleration phase of the stop too.

Although the Finn’s experiment to pull away from the pit box in second gear ultimately failed and cost him a three-place grid penalty, it did give the team some of the answers it was seeking.

This was yet another attempt to claw back some of the losses that Mercedes feel it was accruing to Red Bull through the pitlane, with the team identifying the amount of wheelspin when exiting the pit box as a contributing factor to the time loss to Max Verstappen in France.

Fractions of a second all add up and, if these aren’t correctly factored into the pit stop delta - whether this is the entry speed to the pit lane entry line, the entry and stopping point in the pit box, the stop itself, pulling away after the stop or the removal of the pit limiter and exit from the pitlane after the pit exit line - you’ll simply haemorrhage time to your competitor. 

That’s why we’ve started to see teams angle their pit boxes too, as they look to create a competitive advantage on their rivals.

The angle provides better alignment for the driver, especially if there’s more than one team out in the pitlane to service their drivers at the same time.

shares
comments

Related video

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

Previous article

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

1 h
2
Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

15 min
3
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

21 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

1 d
5
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

1 h
Latest news
How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
F1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

15m
Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
F1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

1 h
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
F1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

1 h
Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
F1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

1 h
AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car
F1

AlphaTauri progress due to "less lazy" F1 car

19 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward French GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

Trending Today

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
1 h
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
20 h
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.