Subscribe
Previous / F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole Next / Hulkenberg summoned for red flag infringement in Canada GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Hulkenberg: “Wild” Canada F1 front row but race a “different cup of tea”

Nico Hulkenberg felt his Haas Formula 1 team executed a near-perfect qualifying to make the front row for the Canadian Grand Prix, but expects a tougher challenge in the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

The German driver battled into Q3 as conditions dried out from heavy rain and then nailed his second flying lap in the final part of qualifying to lift himself up to second place just seconds before a red flag for Oscar Piastri’s crash.

With the conditions getting worse during the stoppage as the rain returned, it meant Hulkenberg’s front-row spot was secured next to polesitter Max Verstappen, marking the team’s best qualifying since Kevin Magnussen took a shock sprint race pole in Brazil last year.

Hulkenberg credited his team for making the right calls at the right time throughout qualifying in the changeable conditions.

But after qualifying the German was given a three-place grid penalty for failing to stay above the minimum lap time during the red flag in Q3, and will start the Canadian GP in fifth place.

“It was a wild quali. It was crazy,” Hulkenberg said before his penalty was announced. “Changing conditions are tricky, especially around here with the walls, so close on the exits and the speeds being high.

“Obviously wet, dry and back to wet, so you have to readjust all the time. But it was fun. It was good.

“This comes as a bit unexpected, but obviously very happy and proud. The team did a solid job. It was very smooth. So super happy.

“It's just a lot of communications, a lot of radio calls going back and forth. Obviously, you look at what the others do, and you think for yourself, but I think we hit it pretty well today. No major mistakes.”

Top three Qualifiers Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Top three Qualifiers Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked if he can expect a similar result in the grand prix, Hulkenberg acknowledged Haas’ pace in the forecasted dry conditions for tomorrow will make it tough for him to remain in the battle at the front, but he is eager to maximise the opportunity of a strong result.

“We'll have to see. Obviously, first row is nice, it is very sweet,” Hulkenberg said, who holds the unenviable record of most F1 starts without a podium, currently on 188 going into this weekend.

Read Also:

“Let's see how long we can keep that and let's see what the conditions are tomorrow. All the signs suggest that it will be very different: a dry race. So a very different cup of tea.

“I just want to go out there, race as hard as we can squeeze it. And hopefully, we'll get a nice result.”

Hulkenberg’s front-row start offers Haas an excellent opportunity to make ground in the F1 midfield fight, with the US squad currently seventh in the standings, level on points with Alfa Romeo and just nine points off McLaren.

shares
comments

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Hulkenberg summoned for red flag infringement in Canada GP qualifying
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe