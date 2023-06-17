Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in treacherous weather conditions.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Verstappen will start ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hulkenberg

Pos Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Gap 
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.858  
Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'27.102 1.244
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'27.286 1.428
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.627 1.769
George Russell Mercedes 1'27.893 2.035
Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'27.945 2.087
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.046 2.188
Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'29.294 3.436
Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.349 5.491
10  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - -
11  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.615 -5.243
12  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.959 -4.899
13  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.484 -4.374
14  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'21.678 -4.180
15  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.821 -4.037
16  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.746 -3.112
17  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'22.886 -2.972
18  Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.137 -2.721
19  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'23.337 -2.521
20  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'23.342 -2.516

What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q1?

After a brief red flag for Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo grinding to a halt with a mechanical problem and then restarting, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m21.988s in damp but drying conditions on intermediate tyres.

He lowered that to 1m21.739s in the closing minutes before Alonso took P1 with 1m21.583s and then 1m21.481s. But Verstappen wasn’t to be denied with 1m20.851s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Pierre Gasly (Alpine – who was furious to balked at the chicane by Sainz on his last lap), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou.

Canadian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'20.851     194.179
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'21.481 0.630 0.630 192.678
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.554 0.703 0.073 192.505
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'21.798 0.947 0.244 191.931
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'21.843 0.992 0.045 191.825
6 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'21.938 1.087 0.095 191.603
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'21.998 1.147 0.060 191.463
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'22.114 1.263 0.116 191.192
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'22.151 1.300 0.037 191.106
10 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'22.190 1.339 0.039 191.015
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'22.248 1.397 0.058 190.881
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'22.332 1.481 0.084 190.686
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'22.351 1.500 0.019 190.642
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'22.677 1.826 0.326 189.890
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'22.730 1.879 0.053 189.769
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'22.746 1.895 0.016 189.732
17 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'22.886 2.035 0.140 189.411
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'23.137 2.286 0.251 188.840
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'23.337 2.486 0.200 188.386
20 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'23.342 2.491 0.005 188.375
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q2?

Alex Albon was an early adopter of slick tyres on his Williams as the track dried, setting the pace at 1m18.725s, a second quicker than Alonso on intermediates. Verstappen went P2 on slicks, almost four tenths slower as the rain started to fall again.

Knocked out at this point were Charles Leclerc (whose Ferrari team didn’t put him on slicks when he asked for them), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Lance Stroll (Aston), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa).

Canadian Grand Prix Q2 results: Albon fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 5 1'18.725     199.423
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 1'19.092 0.367 0.367 198.497
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 9 1'19.347 0.622 0.255 197.860
4 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 9 1'19.659 0.934 0.312 197.085
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8 1'19.776 1.051 0.117 196.796
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 8 1'19.856 1.131 0.080 196.598
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 8 1'20.098 1.373 0.242 196.004
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 7 1'20.305 1.580 0.207 195.499
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1'20.406 1.681 0.101 195.254
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 1'20.426 1.701 0.020 195.205
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10 1'20.615 1.890 0.189 194.747
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 10 1'20.959 2.234 0.344 193.920
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 1'21.484 2.759 0.525 192.670
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 9 1'21.678 2.953 0.194 192.213
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 11 1'21.821 3.096 0.143 191.877
What happened in Canadian Grand Prix Q3?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m27.059s, 0.227s ahead of Alonso, then lowered the bar to 1m25.858s, 1.244s ahead of Hulkenberg – who just beat a red flag as Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren at Turn 7.

The session resumed but the track was much wetter, so the grid was already set.

Alonso will start third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Esteban Ocon will start sixth for Alpine, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Carlos Sainz, the latter under investigation for impeding at the chicane.

Piastri and Albon, who didn't run, will start from row five.

Canadian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 1'25.858     182.855
2 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 5 1'27.102 1.244 1.244 180.243
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 5 1'27.286 1.428 0.184 179.863
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 1'27.627 1.769 0.341 179.163
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 5 1'27.893 2.035 0.266 178.621
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 1'27.945 2.087 0.052 178.516
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 5 1'28.046 2.188 0.101 178.311
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 6 1'29.294 3.436 1.248 175.819
9 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 1'31.349 5.491 2.055 171.863
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 5        
